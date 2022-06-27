Cannaverse Technologies Announces Fox Rothschild Law Firm As Their Official Legal Counsel For Their Cannabis Focused Metaverse, Cannaland™

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannaverse Technologies ("Cannaversetech™"), the pioneering cannabis Metaverse platform, has officially retained the law firm Fox Rothschild LLP as their legal counsel in connection with their Metaverse, Cannaland™, under development as the world's first cannabis-focused Metaverse.

As legalized cannabis has become a rapidly expanding industry in the United States, Fox Rothschild has become a leading law firm assembling a national team of skilled and experienced attorneys to assist cannabis businesses with their legal needs at every step.

Leading Fox Rothschild's efforts for Cannaversetech™ will be Vijay Choksi, an accomplished cannabis attorney who leverages an insider's understanding of businesses to serve the commercial and regulatory legal needs of clients in the medical and adult-use marijuana sectors. His in-house experience means that in addition to possessing detailed knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations that govern the legal cannabis, health care and CBD sectors, he understands their practical implications for operations and is well-versed in corporate matters and has negotiated contracts governing a broad variety of aspects of business, including manufacturing, licensing, security, lab testing, business associate relationships and commercial leases.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fox Rothschild as Cannaland's official legal counsel," said Mark Bonner, CEO of Cannaversetech™. "As this emerging industry faces unprecedented issues, Fox Rothschild is uniquely qualified to help us navigate the industry's complexities, especially while the consumption of cannabis remains prohibited at the federal level."

Vijay Choksi, Counsel for Fox Rothschild, added, "We have experience working as counsel for highly regulated businesses and are familiar with navigating the constantly evolving matrix of cannabis compliance regulations, having helped draft some of the legalization legislation. We look forward to helping guide Cannaversetech™ to navigate the complicated regulations in this new digital medium."

For the business community, Cannaland™ will feature opportunities to set up locations, advertise, and converse virtually with the feel of real-world experiences. A virtual Mainstreet in Cannaland™ will also feature a place where users can experience a variety of retail concepts, including consumption lounges.

