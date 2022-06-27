Mosquitoes are the most feared bug of the summer, according to EcoBuggy

EcoBuggy provides longer, safer, all-natural protection.

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Day weekend is the kick-off to summer, and millions of Americans will be celebrating the holiday with family and friends. Nearly 50 percent of Americans are more concerned about mosquitoes and ticks this season than ever before, based on a survey conducted by EcoBuggy ®.

More than 60 percent of survey respondents said mosquitoes are what they dislike most about summer followed by mowing the lawn at 31 percent and getting tan lines at 24 percent.

Not only are mosquitoes disliked, they are also the most feared bug, according to 45 percent of survey respondents, followed by flies at 17 percent, wasps at 14 percent and bumble bees at 14 percent.

According to the survey, 90 percent of consumers who are seeking protection from mosquitoes are most concerned with the finding an all-natural, long-lasting, plant-based repellent.

EcoBuggy is a breakthrough natural, 100 percent plant-based mosquito and tick repellent that provides up to six hours of continuous protection – up to three times longer than many other mosquito repellents. It is developed with 100 percent plant-based ingredients, and does not contain DEET or Picaridin, making it safe for fabrics, pets, children and the environment.

EcoBuggy uses hydrogel-time-release™ (HTR) Technology – a scientific breakthrough that enhances nature's own protective elements, gradually releasing the active ingredients over time, ensuring long-lasting performance. EcoBuggy is dermatologist tested and approved.

"EcoBuggy is the only repellent on the market that offers longer, safer, all-natural protection and allows you to enjoy the outdoors without compromise," said Calvin Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, EcoBuggy. "As families gather to celebrate Independence Day, it's a perfect time to try EcoBuggy. We also offer a money back guarantee. That's 100 percent peace of mind. And no compromise."

EcoBuggy is available as a repellent spray in the Mosquito Family Formula, lasting up to three hours, or Mosquito Max formula, lasting up to six hours. Both products provide up to eight hours of tick repellency. EcoBuggy also offers Bed Bug Killer Spray and Bed Bug Traps. The products retail from $9.99 to $24.99, and are available nationwide at EcoBuggy.com. EcoBuggy is sourced and manufactured in the U.S. The packaging is domestically sourced and recyclable.

About EcoBuggy

EcoBuggy provides Longer, Safer, All-Natural Protection. EcoBuggy is 100 percent plant-based, and uses HTR™ patent-pending technology. It is sourced and manufactured in the U.S. EcoBuggy is owned by VCM Products, a leading pest repellent manufacturer and wholesaler that owns Grandpa Gus's™ and BuggyBeds ® — sold nationally at major retailers and online. The company is headquartered in Freehold, N.J., was founded in 2011, and featured in a 2012 episode of "Shark Tank."

About the survey: Nationally representative of U.S., adults 18+, n=500, margin of error is +/- 4 points at 95%

