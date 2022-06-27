Singletrack Receives Significant Capital Investment from Software Investor Accel-KKR to Accelerate Global Expansion

MENLO PARK, Calif. and LONDON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singletrack, the capital markets client engagement and analytics expert, today announced a significant capital growth investment from Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm. The investment will enable Singletrack to accelerate expansion plans into global markets and execute on strategic M&A. Founded in 2009, Singletrack is an engagement, research management and analytics platform purpose-built by industry professionals for capital markets, helping clients on both the sell and buy sides maximise revenue, efficiency and profitability.

"Our success within the space can be measured in several ways: from our client base, which includes top performing independent investment banks, to our 29-country global footprint and our expanded product offerings which serve both buy and sell sides," says Stuart Berwick, co-founder and CEO of Singletrack. "As the capital markets grow in opportunity and complexity, we are poised for aggressive market expansion. This investment from Accel-KKR is a great catalyst for Singletrack and our mission."

Singletrack's heritage is rooted in capital markets. Founders Stuart Berwick and Paul Dyson have decades of experience driving innovation at global investment banks. They developed Singletrack in 2009 as a radical new approach to capital markets CRM. Singletrack's sell side platform leverages assets and information for sales and trading, research, events and corporate finance, using an array of advanced tools including AI and machine learning to surface deep client behaviour insights and inform client strategy. On the buy side, the company offers a vendor relationship platform that seamlessly captures interactions of all types with brokers and other research providers, handles voting, manages contracts and more. The resultant data informs research acquisition strategies, vendor management, and allocation of research finance.

"Singletrack recognised early on the potential in combining on-demand technology and advanced analytics for a purpose-built CRM solution for capital markets. Seasoned leaders like Paul and Stuart draw on deep experience within the global investment banking industry and their informed approach has differentiated the company, propelling Singletrack to the forefront of financial CRM tools and positioning it to capitalise on a fragmented marketplace. We are excited to partner with Singletrack as they grow," says Phil Cunningham, Managing Director at Accel-KKR and Lead for the firm's Emerging Buyout Partners fund.

Singletrack was recently named among "The Most Influential Technology Firms of 2022" by Harrington Starr. Singletrack is used by some of the most successful institutional brokers, independent investment banks and research providers on four continents. Customers include D. A. Davidson, Liberum, Peel Hunt, and Seaport Global Securities.

About Singletrack:

Singletrack provides client engagement, research management and analytics for capital markets. With over 50 clients in 29 countries, we are the go-to choice for ambitious capital market firms. On the sell side, our purpose-built platform boosts performance across sales, trading, research, investment banking, operations, strategy, corporate access and compliance. On the buy side, Singletrack enhances provider relations with a platform that enables asset managers to track, measure and evaluate services from brokers and other sell side firms with ease.

Using Singletrack's fast-to-implement platform, firms say that the AI-driven advanced analytics and guided user behaviour help them create deeper capital markets relationships and generate significant additional value by maximising revenue, profitability and workflow efficiency. Visit Singletrack to learn more.

About Accel-KKR:

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $14 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalisations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with additional offices in Atlanta, London and Mexico City. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.

