Henry Repeating Arms Kicks Off Million Dollar Pledge with Donation to Tunnel to Towers Foundation

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Henry Repeating Arms' 25th anniversary, CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato recently presented a $50,000 check to Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller; the first donation of a $1,000,000 Silver Anniversary pledge to various charities through the company's Guns For Great Causes program.

Henry CEO & Founder Anthony Imperato (left) presenting Tunnel to Towers Foundation CEO & Chairman Frank Siller (right) with the first donation of Henry Repeating Arms’ $1,000,000 pledge. Mark Kronov for Henry Repeating Arms. (PRNewswire)

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was founded in December 2001 by the surviving siblings of Stephen Siller, a member of the New York City Fire Department whose heroic actions on September 11, 2001, resonate throughout the city and the country to this day. On his way to a golf outing with his brothers after working his shift with Brooklyn's Squad 1, the World Trade Center's North Tower was attacked, and Stephen answered his call of duty. After turning around to grab his gear and realizing he could not drive through the closed Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, Stephen strapped his equipment to his back, ran through the tunnel on foot, and ultimately laid down his life to save others. In honor of Stephen's sacrifice, Tunnel to Towers pursues a mission of supporting the country's first responders, military veterans, and their families with mortgage-free homes, having supplied over 450 to date.

Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers, will offer 1,000 unique Henry Golden Boy Silver Anniversary edition rifles for sale in the coming weeks. Sold exclusively online, 100% of the proceeds will benefit charities supported by the company's Guns For Great Causes program – including sick children's hospitals, military veterans, law enforcement and 1st responder organizations, wildlife conservation, hunting and shooting sports education and pro-Second Amendment endeavors. To be notified when this limited-edition rifle becomes available, visit henryusa.com and sign up for the email newsletter.

With a 4-Star Exceptional rating from Charity Navigator, donors can confidently give directly to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Visit t2t.org to make a one-time donation or extend the generosity with a monthly $11 contribution.

For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354 for a free catalog.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation:

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation's first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org. Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

