movr Announces Release of movr Assess, its Movement Health Assessment Technology and Service

movr has unbundled its movement health app to better help commercial partners with their movement health needs

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - movr (www.movewithmovr.com), a leading movement health company, announced today the launch of movr Assess, its movement health assessment technology and service built for fitness tech, health, tactical and high-performance organizations. With today's announcement, movr is expanding beyond just its consumer platform (movr the app, available for iOS and Android) to better help companies with their own movement health assessments, exercise prescriptions, data insights and analytics.

"This product release has been in the works for many months with our internal tech team and external partners. Movement health is so foundational, yet a gap remains in terms of how it is understood, measured and improved upon at scale. With the launch of Assess, we're bringing our evidence-based approach to specific areas of the industry, starting with assessments," said Aaron De Jong, movr Founder and CEO. "Assess helps our partners to pull any type of assessment data into their own platform, driving individualized prescriptions and insights, and ultimately measurably improving movement health outcomes."

Access to movr's proprietary algorithms is made available via its API and cross-platform mobile SDK to deliver dynamic assessment-based content. A plug-and-play toolkit has been created to help companies collect assessment data via computer vision, self-assessments, questionnaires, and custom in-house solutions. movr Assess provides a library of prescriptive movements and can also seamlessly integrate with any existing exercise library.

"There are many great platforms and services out there for fitness, health and movement optimization, and we know that not every organization needs an end-to-end solution. As we continue to evolve our product offering, we have identified the bottlenecks that typically arise for people and companies alike," continued De Jong. "We simply couldn't ignore the constant request from companies for a uniform way to collect movement assessment information, translate it, and connect it to their own platform and goals."

To learn more about movr Assess for your company or to book a free demo of the platform, please reach out: hello@movewithmovr.com .

About movr:

movr measurably improves how people move, feel and perform by providing personalized movement health assessments, recommendations and data insights. To learn more, please visit: www.movewithmovr.com .

View original content:

SOURCE movr Fitness Inc.