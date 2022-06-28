project44 brings greater visibility to food and beverage supply chains, captures industry market share with two new partnerships

Anheuser-Busch InBev Europe and Lineage Logistics switch to project44 as their solutions provider based on the company's ability to execute on improving supply chain visibility

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the connective tissue of the global supply chain, today announces two separate partnerships with Anheuser-Busch InBev Europe and Lineage Logistics to bring better end-to-end visibility to the food and beverage space. The agreements further solidify project44's position as the leading real-time visibility provider for the cold storage, consumer packaged goods, and food and beverage industries.

"As food prices continue to soar in the face of rising inflation and product shortages, supply chain planning is more critical than ever before," said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO, project44. "Leaders of the world's food and beverage brands are rethinking their strategies and recognizing just how important it is to successfully execute their commitment to greater supply chain visibility. They are counting on companies like project44 to not only ensure products hit stores on time, but that both costs and food waste are reduced in the process. Companies today have their choice of supply chain visibility solutions, and I'm grateful to Anheuser-Busch InBev Europe and Lineage Logistics for choosing to partner with project44."

Anheuser-Busch InBev Europe, the largest brewery in the world and maker of iconic brands like Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois, will use project44's platform to improve data quality, trackability, and predictiveness across their Western European Road shipments.

project44's truckload tracking solutions proactively track all truck types, including refrigerated freight, across North America and Europe with direct API (Application Programming Interface) carrier integrations and 800+ telematics/ELD device integrations. Customers can continuously track shipment ETAs down to the purchase order or SKU to improve inventory management, seamlessly collaborate on transportation data across stakeholders, and track the temperature and condition of shipments to prevent costly spoilages and delays.

"AB InBev's story spans six centuries of brewing, and as the world's leading brewer we are always looking for new ways to move our industry forward and deliver more meaningful value to our customers," said Andreea Calin, Logistics Operations Transformation Manager, Anheuser-Busch InBev Europe. "Through project44, we're aiming to better track our shipments, improve our operations, and continue delivering on our customers' shared love of beer more efficiently, reliably, and sustainably."

Lineage Logistics, the world's largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, is also partnering with project44 to offer customers full, end-to-end visibility for their cold chain and warehouses via API integrations.

"The backbone of Lineage Logistics is our network of sophisticated cold storage facilities, which our customers rely on to get products where they need to be safely, efficiently, and on time," said Sudarsan Thattai, Chief Information Officer & Chief Transformation Officer, Lineage Logistics. "Food waste is a growing problem that affects everyone, from shippers to retailers to consumers. project44's unmatched technology and data intelligence made them the obvious choice to be our visibility partner."

The new partnerships come on the heels of project44's January 2022 release of expanded capabilities aimed at better monitoring perishable and sensitive cargo, including

Submitting temperature ranges on a shipment to be notified if a trailer crosses the threshold

IoT-enabled shipment-level tracking for hyper-accurate and real-time alerts

IoT-supported temperature and condition monitoring for enhanced precision and granular visibility

The largest food and beverage brands in the world – including Danone, Ferrero, General Mills, Mondelez, Nestle, and Unilever – choose project44 for best-in-class telematics and the integration of IoT devices designed to monitor supply chain conditions. The company's partnerships and capabilities have been recognized by groups like Food Logistics, which named McCandless a 2022 Rock Star of the Supply Chain for shaping the future of the global cold supply chain.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,200 of the leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency, and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 17 global offices. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

