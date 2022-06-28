Uptake Named as Finalist for 2022 Microsoft Energy & Sustainability Partner of the Year Award

Microsoft recognized Uptake for making industrial data available for enterprise analytics possible at scale

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake , a leader in industrial intelligence, announced today that it has been named a finalist for the 2022 Microsoft Energy & Sustainability Partner of the Year Award. Microsoft selected the company among a global field of top partners for demonstrating excellence in the development and implementation of customer solutions. Uptake Fusion was recognized for its ability to unlock industrial data by moving and normalizing enterprise datastreams in Microsoft Azure for real-time decisions.

"We're honored to be recognized as a finalist for this award. Uptake's strategic relationship with Microsoft is a testament to the value of enabling energy companies to generate business value and enterprise reporting from their data," said Kayne Grau, CEO, Uptake. "We look forward to continuing to advance digital transformation and sustainability initiatives with the Microsoft tools our customers are using each day."

Uptake Fusion enables asset-intensive operations, including energy and utilities , to prepare data in the cloud for analytics. By connecting to underlying operational technology (OT) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, and then integrating with datasets like SAP, IBM, and Oracle, Uptake Fusion prepares contextualized industrial data for authorized first- and third-party consumers.

Energy companies like Chevron and Capital Power are using Uptake Fusion to automate the integration of data in their Microsoft Azure environment. Once data is available in their own or Uptake's Azure cloud, data consumers can unlock real-time visibility and decision support. Industrial intelligence use cases like AI/ML, digital twins, connected worker applications, and sustainability reporting are possible at scale, including through Microsoft tools like Power BI, Uptake Radar , and preferred third-party applications.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact on their customers."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually before the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire , which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards .

