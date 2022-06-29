Core Strengths Adds Key Industry Leaders To Expand Global Reach

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Strengths, the inventor of Relationship Intelligence, announced the addition of several industry leaders to bolster its worldwide impact.

Gurmukh Oberoi was appointed as the Head of Strategy and Corporate Development. He will oversee the company's strategic growth and expansion. Before Core Strengths, he worked with Blackline's Strategy and Corporate Development team and handled M&A, IPO, and advisory transactions at Citi and Houlihan Lokey Investment Bank. "The way people work has experienced tremendous disruption these last two years. Whatever the next normal looks like, people will still need to establish meaningful connections at work. They will still need to collaborate, understand each other, and communicate effectively. Here at Core Strengths, we are laser-focused on equipping team leaders with the approaches and tools they need to foster the authentic connections that drive team performance. Gurmukh's wealth of experience helps us ensure we are ready," said Tim Scudder, Ph.D. Author and Principal at Core Strengths. "The talent industry needs innovators like Core Strengths. Their passion to transform work relationships and team performance at scale is something I knew I had to be part of," said Gurmukh Oberoi, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development of Core Strengths.

With a renewed focus on empowering hybrid teams to drive performance, Core Strengths has also appointed three talented industry sales leaders to expand global enterprise partnerships.

Anthony Bossone brings 25 years of talent development expertise to his new role as a senior sales leader. A veteran of the Ken Blanchard Companies and Wilson Learning, he is based in New York and will be focused on growth in the Northeastern Americas region.

Rachael Whitlock joins Core Strengths as senior sales leader from FranklinCovey. For the past eight years, she's worked with organizations to develop leadership capacity, strengthen organizational culture, and build high-trust relationships. Rachael will be responsible for expanding and supporting Core Strengths enterprise clients in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Americas region.

Martin Kiddie, a Scotland native, will lead the Core Strengths' UK and EMEA expansion as a senior sales executive. After spending the last eight years at The Insights Group Ltd, he looks forward to leading the global expansion and building bespoke enterprise solutions.

Core Strengths' mission is to make work better by helping teams work together. Built on 50 years of science, Relationship Intelligence (RQ) empowers leaders and teams to optimize their work styles and strengthen trust. Over 5 million users in organizations worldwide rely on Core Strengths to measure talent, coach employees, and build winning teams.

