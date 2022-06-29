Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Revenues were approximately €11.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . This increase mainly results from the substantial increase in electricity prices in Europe since the commencement of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the Company recognizing revenues from the Talasol photovoltaic facility (the " Talasol PV Plant ") for the entire first quarter of 2022, compared to recognition of revenues from the Talasol PV Plant for a portion of the first quarter of 2021, commencing upon the achievement of PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate) by the Talasol PV Plant on January 27, 2021 .

Operating expenses were approximately €6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . Depreciation expenses were approximately €4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . The increase in operating expenses mainly results from the introduction of the Spanish RDL 17/2021 that establishes the reduction, until June 30, 2022 , of returns on the electricity generating activity of Spanish production facilities that do not emit greenhouse gases accomplished through payments of a portion of the revenues by the production facilities to the Spanish government. The increase in operating expenses and depreciation expenses is also attributable to the recognition of results of the Talasol PV Plant for the entire first quarter of 2022, compared to a partial recognition (commencing upon the achievement of PAC of the Talasol PV Plant on January 27, 2021 ) for the first quarter of 2021.

Project development costs were approximately €0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . The increase in project development costs is mainly due to the development of photovoltaic projects in Italy and Spain .

General and administrative expenses were approximately €1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . There was no material change in the composition of the expenses included in general and administrative expenses between the two periods.

Share of profits of equity accounted investee, after elimination of intercompany transactions, was approximately €0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . The decrease in the Company's share of profit of equity accounted investee is mainly attributable to higher financing expenses incurred by Dorad for the period as a result of the CPI indexation of loans from banks.

Financing expenses, net were approximately €2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . The increase in financing expenses, net, was mainly attributable to financing expenses in connection with the Talasol PV Plant previously capitalized to fixed assets that are recognized in profit and loss starting from PAC, interest and linkage differences in connection with an agreement entered into with the Israeli Tax Authority in connection with a final assessment agreement for the years 2015-2020 of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, partially offset by a decrease in financing expenses compared to the first quarter of 2021, during which the Company recognized expenses amounting to approximately €0.8 million in connection with the early repayment of the Company's Series B Debentures.

Taxes on income were approximately €0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to tax benefits of approximately €0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

Loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately €3.4 million, compared to a loss of approximately €2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

Total other comprehensive loss was approximately €40.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . The increase in total other comprehensive loss mainly resulted from changes in fair value of cash flow hedges, including a material reduction in the fair value of the financial power swap (the " PPA ") that covers approximately 80% of the output of the Talasol PV Plant. The PPA experienced a high volatility due to the substantial increase in electricity prices in Europe since the commencement of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine . In accordance with hedge accounting standards, the changes in the PPA's fair value are recorded in the Company's shareholders' equity through a hedging reserve and not through the accumulated deficit/retained earnings. The changes do not impact the Company's consolidated net profit/loss or the Company's consolidated cash flows. As the Company controls Talasol, the total impact of the changes in fair value of the PPA (including the minority share) is consolidated into the Company's financial statements and total equity. Alongside the decrease in fair value of the PPA, the increase in the electricity prices is expected to have a positive impact on Talasol's revenues from the sale of the capacity that is not subject to the PPA, resulting in an expected increase in Talasol's net income and cash flows.

Total comprehensive loss was approximately €44.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

EBITDA was approximately €3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . See the table on page 12 of this press release for a reconciliation of these numbers to profit and loss.

Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately €8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to approximately €1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . The increase is mainly attributable to the recognition of results of the Talasol PV Plant for the entire first quarter of 2022, compared to a partial recognition (commencing upon the achievement of PAC of the Talasol PV Plant on January 27, 2021 ) for the first quarter of 2021.

CEO Review – First Quarter of 2022

The first quarter of 2022 represents an increase in revenues of approximately 60% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

As a result of the war in Ukraine and the gas shortage, the electricity prices in Europe increased threefold compared to last year. The increase in electricity prices had a positive impact on the Company's revenues and is the main reason for the increase in revenues.

Talasol currently sells approximately 75% of the electricity produced by its PV facility under a long-term electricity purchase agreement (the "PPA" or the "Derivative"), therefore the increase in revenues is based mainly on the electricity that is not sold under the PPA.

As a result of the increase in electricity prices in Europe (which generally benefited the Company) the fair value of the Derivative decreased by approximately €60 million as of March 31, 2022.

As the Derivative is a non-speculative hedge, the change in its fair value does not impact the Company's cash flows or net profit, and the entire decrease in fair value is recorded through a hedging reserve. The impact of the change is a decrease in the Company's consolidated equity. Upon expiration of the Derivative (in approximately 8.5 years), the value of the Derivative is recorded as zero.

During the first quarter of 2022, Talasol refinanced its loans. The new financing is based on the Derivative and was therefore provided on very convenient terms: a fixed average annual interest of approximately 3% in euro, a term of approximately 23 years, and a leverage of approximately 75% of the cost of construction of the project.

This financing significantly improved the cash flow to the shareholders of Talasol, including the Company (which indirectly owns 51% of Talasol), and increased the return to Talasol's shareholders to approximately 14%, without taking into account the current electricity prices that are expected to further improve the return to Talasol's shareholders.

During the first quarter of 2022, the construction of the Ellomay Solar project in Spain (28 MW PV) was completed. This project was connected to the electricity grid during the second quarter of 2022. The electricity of this project is sold in market prices and the project was constructed without outside financing ("full equity"). The Company is planning to examine several proposals to finance this project.

The construction of the first project in Italy (20 MW PV) commenced during the second quarter of 2022. Out of the projects under development, to date building permits were issued for an additional 102 MW and these are undergoing contractors' tender processes. An additional approximately 430 MW are under advanced development stages.

The biogas operations in the Netherlands was impacted by the war in Ukraine causing shortages in certain raw materials and an increase in delivery prices. As of today the supply of raw materials has been renewed and the increase in prices is compensated by the increase in prices of the green certificates. The European Union and the Dutch government set a high manufacturing target for the biogas industry as part of the reduction of the dependency on Russia and a plan to support this industry is expected to be published shortly.

The construction of the pumped storage project in the Manara Cliff in Israel is advancing as planned. The main access tunnel reached more than 200 meter depth in the mountain and extensive excavation works are performed in the upper reservoir and in the low pressure tunnel in the area of the bottom reservoir.

The Company projects that it will record revenues of approximately €16 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's operating performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measure presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The Company uses this measure internally as performance measure and believes that when this measure is combined with IFRS measure it add useful information concerning the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided on page 12 of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including the impact of continued war between Russia and Ukraine, including its impact on electricity prices, availability of raw materials and disruptions in supply changes, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and projects, including in connection with steps taken by authorities in countries in which the Company operates, changes in the market price of electricity and in demand, regulatory changes, including extension of current or approval of new rules and regulations increasing the operating expenses of manufacturers of renewable energy in Spain, increases in interest rates, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: hilai@ellomay.com

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

March 31, December 31, March 31,

2022 2021 2022

Unaudited Audited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into

US$ in thousands* Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 90,981 41,229 100,938 Marketable securities 1,833 1,946 2,034 Short term deposits 28,380 28,410 31,486 Restricted cash 1,000 1,000 1,109 Receivable from concession project 1,776 1,784 1,970 Trade and other receivables 12,088 9,487 13,411

136,058 83,856 150,948 Non-current assets





Investment in equity accounted investee 34,255 34,029 38,004 Advances on account of investments 1,554 1,554 1,724 Receivable from concession project 26,959 26,909 29,910 Fixed assets 351,305 340,065 389,754 Right-of-use asset 23,027 23,367 25,547 Intangible asset 4,658 4,762 5,168 Restricted cash and deposits 14,521 15,630 16,110 Deferred tax 26,728 12,952 29,653 Long term receivables 8,755 5,388 9,713 Derivatives 2,679 2,635 2,972

494,441 467,291 548,555







Total assets 630,499 551,147 699,503







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities of long term bank loans 14,515 126,180 16,104 Current maturities of long term loans 16,401 16,401 18,196 Current maturities of debentures 19,785 19,806 21,950 Trade payables 3,080 2,904 3,416 Other payables 26,695 20,806 29,617 Current maturities of derivatives 34,030 14,783 37,754 Current maturities of lease liabilities 642 4,329 712

115,148 205,209 127,749 Non-current liabilities





Long-term lease liabilities 15,720 15,800 17,440 Long-term loans 222,627 39,093 246,993 Other long-term bank loans 38,355 37,221 42,553 Debentures 117,477 117,493 130,334 Deferred tax 6,244 8,836 6,927 Other long-term liabilities 3,793 3,905 4,208 Derivatives 41,915 10,107 46,502

446,131 232,455 494,957 Total liabilities 561,279 437,664 622,706 Equity





Share capital 25,605 25,605 28,407 Share premium 85,883 85,883 95,283 Treasury shares (1,736) (1,736) (1,926) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests 5,697 5,697 6,321 Reserves (13,381) 7,288 (14,845) Accumulated deficit (10,151) (7,217) (11,262) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company 91,917 115,520 101,978 Non-Controlling Interest (22,697) (2,037) (25,181) Total equity 69,220 113,483 76,797 Total liabilities and equity 630,499 551,147 699,503 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2022: euro 1 = US$ 1.109)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

For the three months

ended March 31, For the year ended

December 31, For the three months

ended March 31,

2022 2021 2021 2022

Unaudited Audited Unaudited

€ in thousands € in thousands Convenience

Translation into US$

in thousands* Revenues 11,761 7,200 44,783 13,048 Operating expenses (5,971) (3,217) (17,524) (6,625) Depreciation and amortization (4,014) (3,051) (15,076) (4,453) Gross profit 1,776 932 12,183 1,970









Project development costs (711) (505) (2,508) (789) General and administrative expenses (1,477) (1,263) (5,661) (1,639) Share of profits of equity accounted investee 231 617 117 256 Operating profit (loss) (181) (219) 4,131 (202)









Financing income 809 912 2,931 898 Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives and warrants, net (34) (124) (841) (38) Financing expenses in connection with projects finance (1,365) (1,434) (17,800) (1,514) Financing expenses in connection with debentures (1,029) (1,101) (3,220) (1,142) Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan (543) (382) (2,055) (602) Other financing expenses (784) (637) (5,899) (870) Financing expenses, net (2,946) (2,766) (26,884) (3,268)









Loss before taxes on income (3,127) (2,985) (22,753) (3,470) Tax benefit (Taxes on income) (279) 319 2,489 (310) Loss for the period (3,406) (2,666) (20,264) (3,780) Loss attributable to:







Owners of the Company (2,934) (2,069) (15,408) (3,255) Non-controlling interests (472) (597) (4,856) (525) Loss for the period (3,406) (2,666) (20,264) (3,780) Other comprehensive income (loss) item







That after initial recognition in comprehensive income

(loss) were or will be transferred to profit or loss:







Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (98) 562 12,284 (109) Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges (40,786) (1,929) (13,429) (45,250) Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss 27 (1,004) (3,353) 30 Total other comprehensive loss (40,857) (2,371) (4,498) (45,329)









Total other comprehensive loss attributable to:







Owners of the Company (20,669) (1,112) 3,124 (22,931) Non-controlling interests (20,188) (1,259) (7,622) (22,398) Total other comprehensive loss for the period (40,857) (2,371) (4,498) (45,329) Total comprehensive loss for the period (44,263) (5,037) (24,762) (49,109)









Total comprehensive loss attributable to:







Owners of the Company (23,603) (3,181) (12,284) (26,186) Non-controlling interests (20,660) (1,856) (12,478) (22,923) Total comprehensive loss for the period (44,263) (5,037) (24,762) (49,109)









Basic net loss per share (0.23) (0.16) (1.20) (0.26) Diluted net loss per share (0.23) (0.16) (1.20) (0.26)





















Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share capital Share premium Accumulated Deficit Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Interests Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests Total





€ in thousands For the three months ended



















March 31, 2022 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2022 25,605 85,883 (7,217) (1,736) 15,365 (8,077) 5,697 115,520 (2,037) 113,483 Loss for the period - - (2,934) - - - - (2,934) (472) (3,406) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (90) (20,579) - (20,669) (20,188) (40,857) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (2,934) - (90) (20,579) - (23,603) (20,660) (44,263) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares - - - - - - - - - - Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests











- - - - Warrants exercise - -









- - - Options exercise - - - - - - - - - - Share-based payments - - - - - - - - - - Balance as at March 31, 2022 25,605 85,883 (10,151) (1,736) 15,275 (28,656) 5,697 91,917 (22,697) 69,220





















For the three months



















ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2021 25,102 82,401 8,191 (1,736) 3,823 341 6,106 124,228 798 125,026 Loss for the period - - (2,069) - - - - (2,069) (597) (2,666) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - 558 (1,670) - (1,112) (1,259) (2,371) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (2,069) - 558 (1,670) - (3,181) (1,856) (5,037) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Buy of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests - - - - - - (961) (961) 961 - Warrants exercise 454 3,348 - - - - - 3,802 - 3,802 Options exercise 22 - - - - - - 22 - 22 Share-based payments - 7 - - - - - 7 - 7 Balance as at March 31, 2021 25,578 85,756 6,122 (1,736) 4,381 (1,329) 5,145 123,917 (97) 123,820

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share capital Share premium Accumulated Deficit Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Interests Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests Total





€ in thousands For the year ended



















December 31, 2021 (Audited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2021 25,102 82,401 8,191 (1,736) 3,823 341 6,106 124,228 798 125,026 Profit (loss) for the year - - (15,408) - - - - (15,408) (4,856) (20,264) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the

year - - - - 11,542 (8,418) - 3,124 (7,622) (4,498) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the

year - - (15,408) - 11,542 (8,418) - (12,284) (12,478) (24,762) Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares - - - - - - - - 8,682 8,682 Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries

from non-controlling interests











(409) (409) 961 552 Warrants exercise 454 3,419









3,873 - 3,873 Options exercise 49 - - - - - - 49 - 49 Share-based payments - 63 - - - - - 63 - 63 Balance as at December 31, 2021 25,605 85,883 (7,217) (1,736) 15,365 (8,077) 5,697 115,520 (2,037) 113,483

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Interests Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests Total





Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 3 1 , 2022: euro 1 = US$ 1.1 09 ) For the three-month ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2022 28,407 95,283 (8,007) (1,926) 17,047 (8,961) 6,321 128,164 (2,258) 125,906 Loss for the period - - (3,255) - - - - (3,255) (525) (3,780) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (100) (22,831) - (22,931) (22,398) (45,329) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (3,255) - (100) (22,831) - (26,186) (22,923) (49,109) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Buy of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - Warrants exercise - - - - - - - - - - Options exercise - - - - - - - - - - Share-based payments - - - - - - - - - - Balance as at



















March 31, 2022 28,407 95,283 (11,262) (1,926) 16,947 (31,792) 6,321 101,978 (25,181) 76,797

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow

For the three months

ended March 31, For the year ended

December 31, For the three months

ended March 31,

2022 2021 2021 2022

Unaudited Audited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation

into US$ in thousands* Cash flows from operating activities







Loss for the period (3,406) (2,666) (20,264) (3,780) Adjustments for :







Financing expenses, net 2,946 2,766 26,884 3,268 Profit from settlement of derivatives contract - (407) (407) - Depreciation and amortization 4,014 3,051 15,076 4,453 Share-based payment transactions - 7 63 - Share of profits of equity accounted investees (231) (617) (117) (256) Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee - - 859 - Change in trade receivables and other receivables (2,814) (1,182) (1,883) (3,122) Change in other assets 1,841 30 (545) 2,042 Change in receivables from concessions project 252 221 1,580 280 Change in trade payables (75) (382) 154 (83) Change in other payables 5,274 1,596 2,380 5,851 Tax benefit (Taxes on income) 279 (319) (2,489) 310 Income taxes paid - - (94) - Interest received 471 427 1,844 523 Interest paid (404) (1,206) (7,801) (448)

11,553 3,985 35,504 12,818 Net cash from operating activities 8,147 1,319 15,240 9,038 Cash flows from investing activities







Acquisition of fixed assets (15,527) (25,653) (82,810) (17,226) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquire - - - - VAT associated with the acquisition of fixed assets (2,225) - - (2,469) Repayment of loan from an equity accounted investee - - 1,400 - Loan to an equity accounted investee - (113) (335) - Advances on account of investments - - - - Proceeds from marketable securities - - - - Acquisition of marketable securities - - - - Proceeds from settlement of derivatives, net (528) (252) (976) (586) Proceed (investment) in restricted cash, net 1,103 454 (5,990) 1,224 Investment in short term deposit - 8,533 (18,599) - Proceeds (Investment) in Marketable Securities - 1,785 (112) - Compensation as per agreement with Erez Electricity Ltd. - - - - Net cash used in investing activities (17,177) (15,246) (107,422) (19,057) Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of warrants - - 3,746 - Repayment of long-term loans and finance lease obligations (121,372) (457) (18,905) (134,656) Repayment of SWAP instrument associated with long term loans (3,290) - - (3,650) Repayment of Debentures - (21,877) (30,730) - Cost associated with long term loans (8,460) (197) (2,796) (9,386) Proceeds from options - 22 49 - Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling interests - 1,400 1,400 - Issuance of ordinary shares - 3,675 - - Payment of principal of lease liabilities (3,795) - (4,803) (4,210) Proceeds from long term loans, net 196,520 27,061 32,947 218,028 Proceeds from issue of convertible debentures - 15,571 15,571 - Proceeds from issuance of Debentures, net - 25,465 57,717 - Net cash from financing activities 59,603 50,663 54,196 66,126 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (821) 1,439 12,370 (910) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 49,752 38,175 (25,616) 55,197 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 41,229 66,845 66,845 45,741 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 90,981 105,020 41,229 100,938 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2022: euro 1 = US$ 1.109)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Operating Segments

PV





Total









Ellomay



Bio



reportable

Total

Italy Spain Solar1 Talasol Israel2 Gas Dorad Manara segments Reconciliations consolidated

For the three months ended March 31, 2022

€ in thousands























Revenues - 852 - 7,501 926 3,138 14,516 - 26,933 (15,172) 11,761 Operating expenses - (160) - (3,069) (105) (2,637) (10,646) - (16,617) 10,646 (5,971) Depreciation expenses - (242) - (2,802) (629) (842) (1,780) - (6,295) 2,281 (4,014) Gross profit (loss) - 450 - 1,630 192 (341) 2,090 - 4,021 (2,245) 1,776 Project development costs



















(711) General and





















administrative expenses



















(1,477) Share of loss of equity



















231 accounted investee





















Operating profit



















(181) Financing income



















809 Financing expenses in connection





















with derivatives and warrants, net



















(34) Financing expenses in connection with projects finance



















(1,365) Financing expenses in connection with debentures



















(1,029) Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan



















(543) Other financing expenses



















(784) Financing expenses, net



















(2,946) Loss before taxes





















on Income



















(3,127) Segment assets as at





















March 31, 2022 2,130 14,278 17,891 301,701 38,333 33,813 117,980 126,731 652,857 (22,358) 630,499

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Loss to EBITDA

For the three

months ended

March 31, For the year

ended December

31, For the three

months ended

March 31,

2022 2021 2021 2022

Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into US$ in thousands* Net loss for the period (3,406) (2,666) (20,264) (3,780) Financing expenses, net 2,946 2,766 26,884 3,268 Taxes on income (Tax benefit) 279 (319) (2,489) 310 Depreciation 4,014 3,051 15,076 4,453 EBITDA 3,833 2,832 19,207 4,251 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2022: euro 1 = US$ 1.109)



Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series C and Series D Debentures (together, the "Debentures"), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Item 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022 and below.

Net Financial Debt

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's Net Financial Debt, (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures), was approximately €18.3 million (consisting of approximately €295.83 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations, approximately €139.54 million in connection with the Series C Debentures issuances (in July 2019, October 2020, February 2021 and October 2021) and Series D Debentures issuance (in February 2021), net of approximately €121.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €295.85 million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

Information for the Company's Series C Debenture Holders.

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series C Debentures (as amended on June 6, 2022, the "Series C Deed of Trust"), includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for two consecutive quarters is a cause for immediate repayment. As of March 31, 2022, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series C Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) was approximately €126.1 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 12.7%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA6, was 0.8.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2022:



For the four-quarter period

ended March 31, 2022

Unaudited

€ in thousands Loss for the period (21,004) Financing expenses, net 27,064 Tax benefit (1,891) Depreciation 16,039 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to

calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,292 Share-based payments 42 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series C Deed of Trust 23,542

Information for the Company's Series D Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series D Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of March 31, 2022, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) was approximately €126.1 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 12.7%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA7 was 0.8.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2022:



For the four quarter period

ended March 31, 2022

Unaudited

€ in thousands Loss for the period (21,004) Financing expenses, net 27,064 Taxes on income (1,891) Depreciation 16,039 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to

calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,292 Share-based payments 42 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series D Deed of Trust 23,542

1 Ellomay Solar S.L, the owner of a 28 MW photovoltaic facility near the Talasol PV Plant.

2 The Talmei Yosef PV Plant located in Israel is presented under the fixed asset model and not under the financial asset model as per IFRIC 12.

3 Short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations amount provided above, includes an amount of approximately €0.4 million costs associated with such debt, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debt amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.

4 Debentures amount provided above includes an amount of approximately €2.3 million associated costs, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debentures amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.

5 The project finance amount deducted from the calculation of Net Financial Debt includes project finance obtained from various sources, including financing entities and the minority shareholders in project companies held by the Company (provided in the form of shareholders' loans to the project companies).

6 The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series C Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments. The Series C Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series C Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

7 The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust). The Series D Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series D Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

