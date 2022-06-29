My-Take Launches Video Chat 3.0: Online Focus Groups and IDIs

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My-Take LLC, a greater Boston based insight technology and analysis company, has just launched its latest version of Video Chat, an insight community activity type used for conducting online focus groups and IDIs.

"This activity type upgrade and launch comes with many new enhancements. We believe this launch will add a lot of value for our clients by integrating the ability to conduct online focus groups in addition to in-depth interviews, all from within the community platform. Deep qualitative feedback gained through video chat can add color to a study and bring insights to life." – Todd Hoskins, My-Take Co-founder

Updates in the 3.0 launch include:

Layout/UI Updates - New grid format with an enhanced user control panel, in addition to a new Tech Helper Chat panel.

Co-moderators - Video Chat Sessions can now have up to 2 moderators.

Mobile Friendly - Now available for use on Mobile devices.

Quick Create - Allows admins to create Video Chat Sessions on the fly.

Hover Contextual User Information - Enables permission approved moderators and observers to hover and view a user's key contextual information.

Smart Tagging - Allows admins to highlight specific moments and add a note, live, during a Video Chat Session. A highlight reel is auto created for these moments in Reporting.

Technical Updates - Participants must now complete a tech check to participate in a Video Chat Session. Reminders and communications for Video Chat Sessions have also been revamped.

"Unlike video conferencing tools, our Video Chat activity is specifically built with market research in mind. With advanced moderator tools and features, the ability to have observers, and our clip editor used for creating highlight reels, a tool like this really lends itself to researchers." - Rich Armstrong, My-Take Co-founder

About My-Take: My-Take is a greater Boston based consumer insight technology and analytics company that offers an advanced market research online community (MROC) platform and a team of professional researchers to deliver actionable insights for clients.

