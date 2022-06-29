PODERISTAS LAUNCHES THEIR "VOICE + ACTION = PODER" CAMPAIGN TO MOTIVATE, INFORM, AND MOBILIZE LATINA VOTERS DURING THE 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Poderistas , a digital community built to celebrate Latinx culture and help Latinas harness their power, launched their Voice + Action = Poder Vote 2022 campaign. The campaign will look to motivate, inform, and mobilize Latina voters – one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the United States – in this year's critical midterm election cycle. The organization is working to continue to build momentum after record breaking voter turnout among the Latino community in the 2020 presidential election.

The Voice + Action = Poder campaign will uplift actionable and accurate voting and civic engagement resources and information, making it easy for voters and organizers to own their power this year. The five-month campaign kicks off with the launch of the Poder Portal, powered by AARP. The portal will serve as a comprehensive voter resource and educational tool that is specifically tailored to Latina voters and the Poderistas community. According to a 2021 survey, the Poderistas audience is composed almost entirely of registered and habitually-engaged voters with deep roots in their communities. The Poder Portal is designed to go deeper than the basics, and includes resources to help the Poderistas community bring their network along with them - whether it be to the polls, volunteering on a campaign, or organizing around the issues that matter the most. The portal includes resources such as printable bilingual voter information that can be distributed at the community-level, and an interactive map of the United States that displays Latinx voter demographics and critical state-specific resources.

Throughout the remainder of the 2022 election cycle, Poderistas will host a number of events and activations, and will share actionable and clear content that will build momentum, and help Latina voters use their voice during this year's midterm elections:

Monthly Opportunities for Direct Action: The campaign will include monthly opportunities for direct action with Poderistas partners across the country. These direct actions will kick off with a virtual event in July co-hosted by VoteRiders - the only non-partisan, non-profit organization solely dedicated to voter ID education and assistance.

Flex Your Poder Voting Kits: Starting in August, the Flex Your Poder Voting Kit will be sold on Poderistas.com and other platforms. Each kit will include voter resources and exclusive election day 'must-haves' from Latinx small businesses.

Poderistas GOTV Pop-Ups: From July through November, the Poderistas team will be on the ground in four states – Florida , Arizona , Texas and Nevada , all of which have high-stakes midterm elections and a high proportion of Latinx voters. The Poderistas GOTV Pop-ups will aim to empower Latinas everywhere to use their voice, take action, and own their power in this election cycle. Each multi-day Pop-up party will feature local art installations, giveaways, local neighborhood tours, and Poderistas Cafecito Chats, powered by AARP.

"Latina voters turned out in record numbers in 2020, which is a feat we are so proud of, but we can't stop there." said Poderistas co-founder, activist, actress, producer, and director Eva Longoria. "This year's midterm elections are incredibly consequential - for many of us, this election cycle could be one of our last chances at protecting our most foundational freedoms. We need Latina voters everywhere to come together and join Poderistas in taking action - let's use our power to make sure all our voices are heard at the ballot box. When we vote, and we bring everyone along with us, we can make the change we urgently need in our communities."

"We know where our community stands - Poderistas are informed, engaged, and excited to get more involved. Voice + Action = Poder is all about meeting our community where they are at, and helping them own the power that they already have," said Charlotte Castillo, Managing Director of Poderistas. "So you've voted in every presidential election? Great. But what about the midterms? So you're registered to vote? Great. But what about your mom? Your tias, and your cousins? This election cycle, there are 34 Senate seats and all 435 House seats up for election at a national level, along with critical seats up and down the ballot in every county, city, and state across the country. We've seen how deeply state and local politics can impact our day to day lives - sometimes seemingly overnight - so we need to take this opportunity to stand up and show up at the ballot box this year. We are stronger when we move together!"

"It's more important now than ever to use your voice and your power to vote," said AARP's Multicultural Engagement, Disparities and Equity Director, Lisa Simpson. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with Poderistas to ensure you have all the tools you need to make your voice heard during this election cycle. You have the power to help elect leaders who will take on the issues and concerns that matter most to you; and together, our voices will be the deciding factor in the 2022 elections."

Voice + Action = Poder is all about making it easy for Latina voters to own their power this year, and every election cycle going forward. For more information on how to get involved, please visit www.poderistas.com/poderportal .

ABOUT PODERISTAS™

Poderistas™, formerly known as She Se Puede, is a community built to celebrate our cultura and harness our PODER. Our ethos remains igual: To elevate, celebrate, and inspire Latinas to amplify their voices and actions on behalf of themselves and their communities. Poderistas™ is lifting Latina power and leadership. We are a place for affirmation and inspiration — the place that knows you, that gets you, and encourages you to go out and conquer the world. Welcome home. Visit poderistas.com for more — and follow us on Instagram !

Press Contacts

Cat Crandall/Brandon Bouchard/Kaila Williams/Ally Maldonado

poderistas@sunshinesachs.com

View original content:

SOURCE Poderistas