PATRIOT GROWTH INSURANCE SERVICES PARTNERS WITH MASSACHUSETTS-BASED MCCORMICK & SONS

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance agencies, announces its recent partnership with McCormick & Sons Insurance Agency in Massachusetts. As an independent agency, McCormick & Sons Insurance has served the communities of Norfolk and Barnstable County since 2007 from their locations in Avon and Waquoit.

McCormick & Sons, led by David McCormick, provides personal and business insurance to over 2,000 clients. The McCormick agency will become part of FBinsure, a Patriot partner agency, and the entire customer service team will remain with the agency and serve their clients with the same top-level professional care they are accustomed to receiving.

"It was important for us to ensure our clients would be able to work with the same familiar faces they have trusted for years, all while increasing their access to additional products and services. This partnership is right for our clients and employees, and the benefits will be felt for years to come," stated David McCormick, President of McCormick & Sons.

Russ Martorana, President and CEO of FBinsure said, "We are excited to have the McCormick & Sons Insurance Agency join the FBinsure team. As a well-known agency in a new community, we are thrilled they have chosen Patriot and FBinsure to drive their agency forward while maintaining their important client relationships. We have every confidence their clients will feel the positive impact in their future experiences."

This serves as the fifth partnership for Patriot and FBinsure in the past year. Prior partnerships include Tino's Insurance Agency in January, shortly followed by the Durand Insurance Agency of Seekonk, Exchange Insurance, and Paul B. Sullivan Insurance.

"On behalf of the entire Patriot team, I am excited to welcome McCormick & Sons to the Patriot family," said Steve Carroll, Senior Vice President at Patriot. "As they join the FBinsure platform, this strengthens Patriot's reach in the New England area and provides their employees and their clients national resources and collaboration opportunities."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In 2021, Patriot was ranked as the 27th largest privately held broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,450 employees operating in 120 locations across 22 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

Media Contacts :

Steve Carroll Tammy Cameron

215.600.1357 734.476.4840

scarroll@patriotgis.com tcameron@patriotgis.com

View original content:

SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services