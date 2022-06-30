TDH Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement

QINGDAO, China, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today that that on June 29, 2022, it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") confirming the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). NASDAQ noted this matter is now closed.

About TDH Holdings, Inc.

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PETZ), is a developer, manufacturer, and distributer of a variety of pet food products under multiple brands that are sold in China, Asia, and Europe. More information about the Company can be found at www.tiandihui.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements.. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the petfood industry in China and internationally; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and internationally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Feng Zhang, CFO

Email: zhangfeng@tdhpet.com

Phone: +86 183-1102-1983

View original content:

SOURCE TDH Holdings, Inc.