GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer Launches Season 5 on Public Television

New episodes of the award-winning public affairs series focus on reproductive rights, global inflation, the education crisis and the Metaverse

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching during a summer of seismic change in the United States, GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer opens its fifth season with a deep dive into the future of reproductive rights in America. Host Ian Bremmer interviews acclaimed journalist Emily Bazelon, a staff writer for The New York Times Magazine, a senior research fellow at Yale Law School and co-host of the Slate podcast Political Gabfest. Season 5 of the award-winning weekly global affairs series launches nationwide on public television beginning Friday, July 1 (check local listings) . Other expert guests this season will include economist and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, American intelligence official Jen Easterly, and data expert and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. In the New York metro area, GZERO WORLD airs on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on THIRTEEN, Saturdays at 6 p.m. on WLIW21, Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. on NJ PBS and is available to stream at thirteen.org/gzeroworld .

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the nonprofit parent company of New York’s THIRTEEN – America’s flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; Long Island’s only NPR station WLIW-FM; and ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider. (PRNewsfoto/The WNET Group) (PRNewswire)

Host Ian Bremmer provides insightful commentary and analysis as the world faces converging crises, and the U.S. contends with a highly polarized political environment ahead of the 2022 Midterm elections. This season's themes and topics include cybersecurity, global inflation, the war in Ukraine and its impact globally, climate change and the shift away from fossil fuels, the 2022 UN General Assembly in September, the Metaverse and its implications, U.S. relations in the Middle East as President Biden visits Saudi Arabia, and the worldwide education crisis following more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GZERO WORLD also features "Puppet Regime," a satirical series that uses puppetry to parody world leaders from Joe Biden, Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi to tech titans like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Earlier this year, GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer earned three Telly Awards in the Television – General category for its episodes "The Korean Peninsula from K-Pop to Kim Jong-un," "UN Sec-Gen: Without Trust, Catastrophe Awaits" and "Afghanistan, 2021: Afghan & US Military Perspectives as the Last Soldier Leaves." "Puppet Regime" also earned a Telly Award in the Online – Series: Comedy category. Last season, GZERO WORLD hosted news-making interviews with former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, acclaimed organizational psychologist and bestselling author Adam Grant, U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Hina Khar, and many others.

GZERO WORLD's host, Ian Bremmer, is the president and founder of Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm, as well as GZERO Media, a company dedicated to providing intelligent and engaging coverage of international affairs. He also serves as the foreign affairs columnist and editor at large for TIME magazine. Bremmer teaches political risk at Columbia University, and is the author of 11 books, the most recent being "The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats—and Our Response—Will Change the World."

GZERO WORLD is executive produced by Alexsandra Sanford, Tony Maciulis and Ian Bremmer for GZERO Media. Alex Gibson, Sarah Kneezle, and Nolan Ticer are senior producers. Alexander Kliment is director, writer and performer for the "Puppet Regime" feature. Steve Michel and Andrew Ross Rowe are editors, and Ziyu Wu is production assistant. The series is presented by The WNET Group. Neal Shapiro and Stephen Segaller are executives in charge for The WNET Group. Distributed nationally by American Public Television.

The founding funder of GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is First Republic Bank. Additional support is provided by Jerre & Mary Joy Stead, Carnegie Corporation of New York, Prologis, Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation, James and Merryl Tisch and Margot and Tom Pritzker.

About GZERO Media

GZERO Media is a company dedicated to providing the public with intelligent and engaging coverage of global affairs. It was created in 2017 as a subsidiary of Eurasia Group, the world's leading political risk analysis firm. In addition to producing the national public television program GZERO World with Ian Bremmer and its companion podcast, GZERO Media publishes the regular newsletter Signal, and daily text and video stories at gzeromedia.com and across social media channels.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21 , THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS , New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS , the arts and culture media provider; and newsroom NJ Spotlight News . Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for nearly 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

About APT

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, dramas, how-to programs, classic movies, children's series and news and current affairs programs. Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, America's Test Kitchen From Cook's Illustrated, AfroPoP, Rick Steves' Europe, Pacific Heartbeat, Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television, Legacy List with Matt Paxton, Lidia's Kitchen, Kevin Belton's New Orleans Kitchen, Simply Ming, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, Live From the Artists Den, James Patterson's Kid Stew and NHK Newsline are a sampling of APT's programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — and WORLD™, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT's programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The WNET Group