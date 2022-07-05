The City of Jamestown upgrades parking and mobility management with Passport

Jamestown continues to modernize its operations with the launch of Passport's mobile payment application for parking

JAMESTOWN, N.Y., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Jamestown, N.Y. is introducing a contactless payment option for parking with the launch of the Passport Parking application. The app is powered by Passport, a leading transportation software and payments company that manages cities' parking and mobility infrastructures through its robust digital platform.

With Passport, Jamestown's residents and tourists have a secure and efficient method to pay for parking. To begin a session in the app, a user enters the respective zone number (posted on nearby signage and decals), parking space number and the desired amount of time for parking. Users can extend their parking, access parking history and receipts without needing to return to a parking meter.

"With Passport's digital platform, we can provide residents, workers and tourists another option to pay for parking downtown, while also effectively managing multiple aspects of our parking operations under a single, centralized system,'' says Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist. ''With this launch we can simplify the parking experience and can continue to make Jamestown a great place to live, work and recreate."

More than 800 communities, including the City of Buffalo, partner with Passport to manage their parking and mobility needs. In addition to utilizing Passport's platform to offer mobile payments for parking, Jamestown also powers its enforcement operations with the same platform, allowing it to aggregate all mobility data and centralize the management of rates and policies through a single system.

"We are excited for this partnership with the City of Jamestown," said Anthony Caddell, Passport account executive. "By offering paid parking through Passport's digital platform, Jamestown can increase revenues by making it easier to pay, reduce overall operational costs and improve their customers' experiences."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, N.C., Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

