NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - This June, Kinhouse Studio, a Warsaw-based independent production company, held its world premiere of Cosmogonic at the NewImages Festival in Paris, France between June 8th and 12th. The festival showcased Cosmogonic both in-person and online. Cosmogonic is co-produced by Adam Mickiewicz Institute and Aura Films, with support from the Polish Film Institute.

COSMOGONIC MADE ITS WORLD PREMIERE IN PARIS, FRANCE, AT THE 5TH NEWIMAGES FESTIVAL (CNW Group/Statement Strategies Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Cosmogonic is a 6DoF, seated/standing 8-minute experience. It is the first VR experience inspired by the famous Polish science-fiction writer, Stanisław Lem — a futurist who is well acquainted with how fictional worlds can often encroach upon reality.

In Cosmogonic, we travel into the memories of the title character, a once-great robot engineer, to visit the planet of Actinuria. Here, the Pallatinids, a society of giant robots, live under the cruel King Archithor. Fearing a conspiracy, he forces the citizens to wear suits of uranium armor, which cause an explosion if too many of them gather. But one of them, a bold, young inventor named Pyron, decides to use science and technology to inspire a revolution. This adaptation of a 1964 novel by Lem speaks perfectly to today's world, where populism and disinformation threaten democracy. It is a testament to the importance of knowledge and community in the universal drive to freedom.

In a statement, director Paweł Szarzyński said:

We were pleased to share this project with the world at the NewImages Festival, showcasing our culture and inspiration based on the works of Polish science-fiction writer, Stanisław Lem. The intersections of technology, history, culture, and science are elements that we hold near and dear to our hearts. We believe that the NewImages Festival was the perfect destination to reveal the world's first VR experience, inspired by Stanisaw Lem.

Cosmogonic was a part of Cannes XR at the Marché du Film at the Festival de Cannes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT COSMOGONIC, PLEASE VISIT:

ABOUT KINHOUSE STUDIO:

Kinhouse Studio is a Warsaw-based independent production company founded by two siblings, producer Marta Szarzyńska and animator/director Paweł Szarzyński. Based on their experiences in the commercial and arthouse industries, both Marta and Paweł believe that power lies in collaboration. Kinhouse is committed to creating distinctive work and building connections across cultures. Most recently, the studio has produced the feature film SONGS ABOUT LOVE (2021) and the animated VR experience COSMOGONIC (2022).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Statement Strategies Ltd.