FREEDOM PLASMA OPENS NEW DONATION CENTER IN FAYETTEVILLE

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Plasma celebrates Independence Day on July 5 with the opening of its newest blood-plasma donation center in Fayetteville. Blood-plasma donations are needed to create medicines used to treat many rare and chronic illnesses, burn or shock victims, cancer patients, those with bleeding disorders, and many other diseases. Thanks to plasma donors, patients receiving plasma-based therapies can enjoy a good quality of life.

The United States provides two-thirds of the world's plasma, and the need for it increases between 6% and 8% yearly.

"Not only will donors at our Fayetteville Freedom Plasma center help meet the worldwide demand for plasma, they will also help the local community as well," said Blair McKinney, Chief Operating Officer of ImmunoTek Bio Centers, one of the partner companies that built and will operate the center. "At all our Freedom Plasma centers, we honor our military and first responders by offering a special 'hero bonus'. This added financial bonus is our way of thanking them for their service."

The economic impact of a typical plasma donation center in a community is estimated at approximately $5 million per year. "Our experience shows that a majority of the money our donors receive as compensation is spent in the local area," said McKinney, "Not only do plasma donations help save lives, but it also financially benefits our donors and the local economy."

Freedom Plasma utilizes cutting-edge technology to create state-of-the-art plasma collection facilities that are safe, clean, and comfortable. Following an in-house screening along with a medical history and physical exam conducted by medical professionals, donors can roll up their sleeves and donate plasma much the same way as a blood donation. The donation procedure uses a safe, sterile, self-contained automated process called plasmapheresis. Plasma can be donated up to twice a week.

"The person who donates plasma is directly helping someone else. Since plasma-based medicines are needed everywhere, a donation made here in Fayetteville can help save the life of someone down the street or on the other side of the world," said Tonia Cater, the Director of the Fayetteville center.

Freedom Plasma's Fayetteville center is located at 4670 Cumberland Road and will operate Tuesday - Saturday. Appointments are needed for the first week of operation and suggested at other times, but walk-in donors are welcome. For more information, call the center at 910-221-0075 or visit Freedomplasma.com

ABOUT FREEDOM PLASMA

Freedom Plasma was developed and is managed by ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC in partnership with a global healthcare company and leading manufacturer of plasma-derived medicines. Freedom Plasma provides donors the freedom to improve their financial position and help positively impact patients' lives who rely on plasma-based therapies. Each plasma donation is essential and provides patients the freedom to live healthier and happier lives.

ABOUT IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS, LLC

ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the largest and fastest-growing independent plasma collection center operator in the world. ImmunoTek is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for international biotech companies, as well as partnering with organizations for ancillary projects related to blood plasma collection. Since its inception in 2013, ImmunoTek has built and operated more than 60 plasma collection centers, most of which have achieved or are in the process of achieving US FDA licensure and European certification. ImmunoTek currently has centers operating in 12 states, with 31 additional centers in the construction process, and planning underway for more than 63 additional sites over the next three years. For more information, visit ImmunoTek.com

