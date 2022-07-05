Global Claims Services Promotes Michael Carrigan to Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced Sales Executive will Continue to Drive Growth at Company Brands Including ITEL Laboratories

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Claims Services ("GCS" or the "Company") announced today the promotion of Michael Carrigan to Chief Revenue Officer. Carrigan will begin his role in this newly created position today and will continue to be based in the Company's Jacksonville headquarters. Previously, Carrigan served as Senior Vice President of Sales at GCS and its ITEL Laboratories, Inc. business, which provides benchmark pricing and matching services to set the industry standard for claims settlement on critical materials for flooring, roofing, and siding products.

"Michael has been a leader in our business for a number of years, playing a key role in expanding the company by bringing ITEL's InsureTech platform of data-driven solutions to the insurance industry," said Chris Touchton, President of GCS. "The promotion of Michael to Chief Revenue Officer is a testament to both his efforts to partner with our clients to develop and implement tech-enabled solutions and the outstanding team he has built to support our customers. As we continue to expand our product suite and provide integrated solutions, Michael's experience and knowledge will be integral to generating future growth."

Carrigan has been with GCS and the ITEL Laboratories brand for over 12 years. Prior to his role as SVP, he was Vice President of Business Development. Before joining GCS, Carrigan was Director of Business Development for ILD Corp., a back-office technology and telecom service provider. Previously he served as Controller for ILD. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of North Florida.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to help lead GCS and ITEL at this critical time for our industry," said Carrigan. "I'm excited to continue to provide innovative solutions that help our customers meet the unique and complex challenges they face every day. We will continue to invest in our technology-based services while ensuring that our commitment to quality is best-in-class."

GCS's insurance technology solutions provide insurance carriers with accurate, rapid, independent assessments of the replacement value and feasibility of repairing damaged building materials. The Company's mobile-first products and comprehensive databases provide decision support tools to achieve optimal outcomes on property claims for insurers, homeowners, and third-party contractors.

GCS is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm, which acquired the business in August 2021.

Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1993, GCS is a leading insurance technology company that leverages its proprietary database to provide critical solutions to the P&C insurance industry. Through its widely deployed mobile technology platform, GCS delivers timely assessments of damaged flooring, roofing, siding, and cabinetry. In addition, GCS provides temporary housing assistance for policyholders who have lost the use of their homes. GCS's software solutions and comprehensive database provide insurance companies with an objective assessment of the costs to remediate insured losses. GCS services are delivered through the well-known brands of ITEL, Renovar, ICC and Housing Headquarters. For more information, please visit www.globalclaimsservices.com.

