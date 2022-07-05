MGM SHANGHAI - A LANDMARK HOTEL DEAL SIGNED

BEIJING, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality announced today it has signed a hotel management agreement with Shanghai West Bund Development (Group) Co., Ltd. to bring the famous MGM brand to Shanghai West Bund, the high-quality CAZ (Central Activity Zone) that carries the core functions of global cities. As part of the agreement, MGM will provide the full range of its signature artistic and entertainment experiences, as well as its luxury hospitality capabilities to one of the city's most famous international cultural landmarks.

Rendering of Exterior Night View (PRNewswire)

Benefitting from MGM's global leadership in defining entertainment culture, MGM Shanghai West Bund is expected to attract luxury travelers and locals alike with its combination of eye-catching design, illustrious dining options and award-wining spa facilities. The venue will also form the backdrop for a dazzling array of Vegas-inspired entertainment programs – from live performances by famous artists, to exhibitions of globally influential artwork. All attractions will be delivered with MGM's signature guest service, best summed up by the group's "SHOW" acronym, which stands for "Smile and greet the guest," "Hear the guest's story," "Own the experience" and "Wow the guest."

"We're honored that the MGM brand and our China joint venture, Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, were selected by West Bund Group to operate this premium property in such an iconic zone. I admire the Group's vision to develop the largest art zone in Asia and ultimately to help the city transform into an internationally celebrated capital of culture and arts," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. "We will leverage our extensive experience and capabilities in entertainment management, art, exhibitions and sports to help MGM Shanghai West Bund deliver the energetic and exciting atmosphere that MGM is known for around the world," he added.

MGM Shanghai West Bund will feature 161 stylish guest rooms and 58 suites, along with an Italian restaurant with its own authentic pizza oven and a curated menu fusing traditional dishes with a modern twist. The hotel's Chinese fine dining restaurant will showcase a range of storied Diaoyutai cuisines, while a rooftop bar will provide stunning river views accompanied by live music. The hotel's spa – one of the biggest in Shanghai – takes its inspiration from its sister operation in Macau, which was famously awarded five stars by Forbes.

"We are delighted to celebrate the signing of MGM Shanghai West Bund with West Bund Group," said Fred Zhou, President and Director of Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality. "This is our first MGM city hotel to be opened in mainland China and our second time to hit the market in one of the most cosmopolitan cities in all of China. This pivotal signing highlights our commitment to expand our portfolio and we are confident that MGM Shanghai West Bund will be the most energetic art and entertainment destination in the city," he added.

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality currently operates five hotels and three branded residences under various brands of Diaoyutai, MGM, Bellagio by MGM, Mhub by MGM and Diaoyutai MGM Residences in strategic locations throughout China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Sanya and Haikou. With even more landmark hotels set to open soon in Qingdao, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Shanghai, Wuhan and other cities, the signing will further solidify the company's footprint across China.

ABOUT DIAOYUTAI MGM HOSPITALITY

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, the joint venture between Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and MGM Resorts International, is a high-end hotel management platform focusing on the development of luxury hotels and resorts, residences, and entertainment experiences, bringing a shared culture of hospitality inherited from the parent company brands to the worldwide stage. With its credo of "Combine to Innovate", Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality is committed to creating a new style of travel and living by combining greatness of the world, aiming to become the world leading travel and living experience group. At present, there are six hotel brands under the umbrella of Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality - Diaoyutai, MGM, Bellagio by MGM, Mirage by MGM, Mhub by MGM and mx by MGM, as well as one residence brand - Diaoyutai MGM Residences. Till now, MGM Grand Sanya in the center of Yalong Bay (2011), Diaoyutai Boutique Hotel Chengdu in Kuanzhai Alley (2014), Diaoyutai Hotel Hangzhou by the Qianjiang River (2016), Bellagio Shanghai on the North Bund (2018) and Mhub by MGM Nanjing Jiangning at the foot of Fangshan Mountain (2021) have been officially opened. Meanwhile, a number of pipeline hotel projects are undergoing in Shanghai, Qingdao, Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Wuhan, etc. Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality also has several Diaoyutai MGM Residences in gateway cities like Beijing, Hangzhou and Sanya.

For more information, please visit group website: www.dytmgm.com

ABOUT MGM BRAND

Originated from Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the United States, MGM brand belongs to the global entertainment empire MGM Resorts International. Inheriting the century-old legend, MGM believes entertainment is a fundamental human need. Bringing together complementary entertainment and hospitality experiences in a seamless way, MGM orchestrates arts, recreations, cuisine, and spectacles to create a tapestry of energetic, upbeat experiences to deliver on and above the expectations of the passionate connoisseurs. Each MGM hotel is the city's epicenter of energy and enjoyment. At present, MGM hotels are located in many cities around the world, including Las Vegas, Washington D.C., Macau China, Sanya, etc. Meanwhile, more MGM hotels in Shanghai, Qingdao, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Osaka and Dubai will open in the coming years.

Rendering of Italian Restaurant (PRNewswire)

Rendering of Spa Center (PRNewswire)

Rendering of Presidential Suite (PRNewswire)

Rendering of Rooftop Bar (PRNewswire)

