Blue Fin Group Presents Market Research Study on Current and Future Payer Management in Oncology

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Fin Group, a full-service management consulting firm to the pharmaceutical industry, today announced a new market research study video assessing current and future payer management in oncology by Kerri Fortier, Principal Consultant, and Jonny Clark, PharmD, Consultant (biographies are available here). The quantitative and qualitative data include influences on payer decision-making to prefer drugs in oncology, top barriers and influencers to manage oncolytics, and oncology management expectations in the next three years, including increasing contracting for preference and value-based contracting. The study is based on an award-winning poster on "Payer Perceptions and Practices Regarding Oncology Therapy Management" presented at AMCP Nexus in October 2021. The authors are available to the media for interviews.

About Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company

Blue Fin Group develops strategies to optimize patient access, commercialization, and gross-to-net to support life sciences manufacturers throughout the product life cycle. Blue Fin Group is a full-service management consulting firm delivering research, strategy, and implementation to help manufacturers align all the elements of marketing, market access, field sales, pharmacy and distribution, and patient services as a seamless commercial strategy that helps optimize patient outcomes. Blue Fin Group has served more than 300 manufacturers–primarily those commercializing their first asset or large global firms with products that span cell and gene therapies, orphan/rare, specialty, primary care, vaccines, biosimilars, and generics. For additional information, visit https://consultbfg.com/ or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For Media Inquiries: Contact Cynthia Keveney at ckeveney@consultbfg.com

View original content:

SOURCE Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company