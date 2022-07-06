HUB INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES ITS PRIMARY SPONSORSHIP OF RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING NO. 30 CAR

HUB to Debut No. 30 Livery with Driver Christian Lundgaard at Honda Indy Toronto

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today a new sponsorship agreement with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) to become the primary sponsor of the No. 30 livery. RLL driver Christian Lundgaard will debut the car at the 2022 Honda Indy Toronto event scheduled to take place July 15-17 at Exhibition Place along the shores of Lake Ontario.

"The orchestrated intensity of how a pit-stop comes together is the perfect metaphor for how HUB supports its customers throughout North America, and in Canada where we are the largest brokerage in the country. Much like our insurance and risk advisors, the drivers are essential – however, there are dozens of people behind the scenes acting as unsung heroes working together to make the driver's results and our customers outcomes a success," said Larry Lineker, HUB Executive Vice President and a member of HUB's Executive Management Team. "HUB has a strong affinity for RLL and their 'team-first' mantra, as well as the unwavering commitment to success that Bobby Rahal and his drivers exemplify. We are thrilled to be involved with RLL and Christian, a driver full of potential who we are all excited to work with and continue watching as his career takes off."

HUB has deep ties to both the racing and auto industry, supporting the risk management needs of nearly 40% of auto dealerships in Canada. HUB also insures 13 of the full-time IndyCar drivers, which accounts for half of the field. HUB has insured RLL for more than five years and has been a partner of RLL as an associate sponsor of Graham Rahal's No. 15 car for two years.

"Our team takes great pride in our relationship with HUB, and we could not be more excited to see this partnership continue to grow," said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. "Outside of our shared love for racing, the HUB team has played a crucial role in the auto industry, supporting the evolving risks of dealers. This is protection that people and organizations like us cannot function without, and we are grateful for their efforts both on and off the track."

The Honda Indy Toronto, one of the marquee races on the IndyCar circuit, is expected to be the largest sporting event in Toronto since the pandemic. A Danish rookie, Lundgaard made an impressive debut in the IndyCar Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August 2021. He turned heads when he qualified on the second row in fourth place and went on to finish 12th despite a condensed event schedule. He is making his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut this year.

"I never would have guessed there would be so many parallels between an insurance brokerage and racing," said Lundgaard. "After getting to know the HUB team and learning more about their values and how they operate their business through teamwork and educated risk taking (with protection as the priority), it's not too far off from how I prepare and work with my team each time I get behind the wheel. I feel very proud to drive the No. 30 HUB car in Toronto in such a monumental race."

HUB is hopeful this first year in Toronto marks an annual event with Christian and the No. 30 car, as the firm continues to connect the parallels between the passions of its leaders, employees and customers, and the direct correlation to racing and the auto industry in Canada and beyond.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Hilliard, Ohio and Brownsburg, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2022, the team begins its 31st year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato — their 33 poles, 108 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014-2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program and brought their total to 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 28 poles and 91 podium finishes as well as a second-place finish in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017. The team was also the 2020 Michelin Endurance Champions. For 2022, BMW M Team RLL will compete in the GTD Pro class while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated LMDh class of IMSA for 2023.

