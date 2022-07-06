Humming Homes Launches in Miami Market

Technology-enabled home management platform transforms how homeowners care for and proactively maintain their home maintenance

MIAMI, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humming Homes, the technology-enabled home management platform, is now fully operational and serving single-family homeowners in the Miami area. The company is now operating in five markets, managing hundreds of homes across the Hamptons (NY), Westchester County (NY), Fairfield County (CT) and South Florida (Miami & Palm Beach).

An influx of first-time homebuyers flocking to Florida from across the US has sent Miami-Dade house prices soaring. The first quarter of 2022 saw more than $11.8 billion dollars in total sales — an increase of about $1.9 billion from the previous quarter. The shift towards younger homeowners raised in cities, have increased the need for proactive home management. Enter Humming Homes .

Humming Homes solves the complexities of homeownership, especially for first time buyers. The innovative, app-based home management platform handles all aspects of homeowners' maintenance and home improvement needs by offering a mix of in-person and remote support, pro-active home services expertise, and a pre-vetted vendor network, all streamlined through their easy-to-use, proprietary app.

"Finding trustworthy service providers and vetted contractors for homes this size and value is painful. End-to-end management of vendors, including scheduling, coordination, price comparison, and measuring quality of work has remained an impossibly difficult process, especially for newer homeowners," says Adeel Mallick, Humming Homes Co-Founder and CEO.

"We feel there is a considerable market need for what Humming Homes offers, with other companies in the space leaving a real customer-facing gap," says Mallick. Humming Homes has discovered that services like Thumbtack Pro, Angis still leave the onus on the consumer to navigate unwieldy marketplaces on their own. "The next generation of homeowners needs and deserves more than what's currently available," says Mallick. "We have been thrilled to see Miami residents responding so well to our initial launch, and we look forward to significant growth across this market."

Humming Homes now operates in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, The Pines, Palm Beach Island, West Palm Beach, and more.

ABOUT HUMMING HOMES

Humming Homes is reimagining home management for the modern homeowner. Poised to become one of the world's most trusted home services partners, the company is creating a new category of end-to-end home management, employing data and insights to avoid reactive and expensive home maintenance issues. It has built a tech-enabled solution for single-family homeowners with a digital-first experience, offering a dedicated in-person home management team with a single point of contact for 24/7 support. For more information on Humming Homes, please visit www.humminghomes.com .

