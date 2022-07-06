MONEY ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL BEST HOSPITALS IN AMERICA LIST, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LEAPFROG GROUP

Highlights Include: Which Hospitals Offer Excellence in Patient Safety and Quality Care, How Covid-19 Changed Hospitals, and What You Need to Know Before, During, and After a Hospital Stay

DORADO, Puerto Rico, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital platform Money today announced its inaugural list of the Best Hospitals in America , in partnership with The Leapfrog Group , a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality. With rising health care costs, a notoriously complex health care system to navigate, and medical errors as the third leading cause of death, how do families and individuals decide where they can get the best care based on their needs and wallet? Money and The Leapfrog Group teamed up to help readers narrow down a list of more than 6,000 hospitals in the United States and identified the facilities that consistently deliver the safest, highest-value care for patients and excellence in hospital experience.

The iconic personal finance brand Money is launching a comprehensive rebrand, the first major overhaul to the brand in over 20 years. (PRNewsfoto/Money) (PRNewswire)

This year, Money and The Leapfrog Group selected 148 U.S. hospitals to receive the Best Hospital Award. The diverse list includes general hospitals, children's hospitals, teaching hospitals, and rural hospitals. Among the criteria that weighed heavily in the selection process include a hospital's infection rates, maternity care, pediatrics, medication management, hand hygiene practices, nursing workforce, and critical care. Leapfrog also tracked the number of high-risk surgeries, including open heart surgery, bariatric surgery for weight loss, lung cancer surgery, and hip replacement surgery, among others. California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania were among the states with the most Best Hospitals. Each of these five states had ten or more hospitals receiving the designation, with Florida leading the country with twenty-six top facilities.

The complete guide to hospitals and your money, along with the team's methodology, can be found on Money.com here .

"Covid changed how people think and prioritize health care – and Money's Best Hospitals will help readers navigate this new normal with these great recommendations," said Mike Ayers, Executive Editor at MONEY.

"Leapfrog is honored to partner with Money to recognize hospitals that truly put patients first," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "Americans are heavily invested in our health care system, and we have a right to expect the best quality in return. Money recognizes that hospitals on this list meet the highest standards of quality and safety and tirelessly work to improve health care in their communities across the country."

Along with the inaugural list, Money senior writer, Sarah Hansen , reports on:

-- How COVID-19 Changed Hospital Care : After two life-changing pandemic years, we've seen many challenges to the healthcare industry with workforce shortages and delayed care for serious illnesses, as well as, positive shifts including the expansion of telemedicine for those who would otherwise struggle to access care. How are hospitals addressing the constraints caused by Covid-related disruptions? How will hospital consolidation impact patients, doctors, and employers?

-- What You Need to Know Before, During and After a Hospital Stay : Hospital errors worsened during the pandemic and burnout among health care professionals reached crisis-level. Money shares their essential guide to navigating your hospital stay with valuable tips such as: 1) inquiring about what your insurance covers, 2) getting a cost estimate on your treatment prior to your visit, 3) understanding what the new No Surprises Act covers, 4) bringing an advocate with you to help with logistics so you can focus on your health, 5) avoiding credit card payments to preserve some flexibility in negotiating later, and more.

Available for interviews are Leapfrog's president and CEO Leah Binder, who has been working to improve patient safety and quality in health care systems for over 20 years, and Money's lead reporter on the latest health care stories, Sarah Hansen.

ABOUT MONEY:

Money has a 50-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money, a digital platform, helps create richer lives for everyone—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In categories such as Best Places to Live , Best Crypto Exchanges , Best Mortgage Lenders , Best Life Insurance , Best Auto Insurance , Best VA Loans , Best Homeowner Insurance , Best High-Yield Savings Accounts , Best Credit Cards , Best Colleges , Best Student Loans , and Best Student Loan Refinance Companies , with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being. For more information, visit Money.com .

ABOUT THE LEAPFROG GROUP:

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit with a mission of giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade , Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter .

