Childcare Attendees Have Chance to Win Money for College

ATLANTA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia families with child-care-aged children (born on or after January 1, 2009) have the opportunity to win money for college through the Path2College 529 Plan's and the Department of Early Care and Learning's (DECAL) We Care Child Care Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes will award four children a $1,529 college savings contribution.

"We've awarded more than $83,000 to children and childcare facilities and/or schools through our DECAL partnership sweepstakes. Over the past eight years, we have helped many children with their educational savings and assisted their childcare facilities as well," said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. "Just as importantly, we have connected with thousands of Georgia families and shared resources and information to help them plan for their children's and grandchildren's future."

One winner will be randomly selected from each of four regions in Georgia – Metro Atlanta, Southeast, North and South Georgia. The child must attend a DECAL-licensed program. Each winner's child care program will also be awarded $1,529.

Parents and grandparents can enter at www.path2college529.com/wecare . The deadline to enter is July 31, 2022.

"Again this year, DECAL is honored to support the Georgia Student Finance Commission's We Care, Child Care Sweepstakes to highlight Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan," said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. "The Path2College 529 Plan enables families to save money for their child's post-secondary education. This annual sweepstakes awards funds to four lucky family families to begin or add to their 529 Plan and rewards the families' child care provider. I hope child care providers will spread the word about the sweepstakes, and I hope families will enter to win funds to support their child's future."

The sweepstakes is open to Georgia residents who are at least 21 years of age and are the parent, legal guardian or grandparent of a child born on or after January 1, 2009 who is enrolled in a DECAL-licensed child care program.

For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, please visit www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.

To learn more about the Path2College 529 Plan, its investment objectives, tax benefits, risks, and costs please see the Plan Description at path2college529.com. Read it carefully. Investments in the Plan are neither insured nor guaranteed and there is the risk of investment loss. Consult your legal or tax professional for tax advice.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributor and underwriter for the Path2College 529 Plan.

