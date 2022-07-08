Mammoth Holdings Acquires Three The Wash Locations

ATLANTA, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced its acquisition of three operating express conveyor car wash locations in Alabama operating as The Wash.

Mammoth Holdings Expands Reach in Alabama

"The Wash is a fantastic addition to our Montgomery market, and with the completion of Mammoth's Prattville location, we will soon offer six convenient locations for our customers and members to wash their cars," said Dave Hoffmann, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings.

"When we decided to sell The Wash, Mammoth was the only option we considered because of the high quality of the people in their organization," said Eric Smith, The Wash's co-owner.

Bobby Halbrooks, co-owner of The Wash, added, "I have known Marcus [Kittrell] for over 20 years, and he and the team at Mammoth will provide a great home for our business."

"Bobby Halbrooks gave me a chance with my first express conveyor car wash back in 2000, and it's exciting for things to come full circle," stated Marcus Kittrell, Executive Vice President of Mammoth Holdings.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 104 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty, among others.

Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth Holdings' debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Mammoth Holdings operates 104 conveyor car washes under the Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida. Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit us online at mammothholdings.com .

About The Wash

Founded in 2016, The Wash operates four express car washes in Alabama, with a fifth under construction. To learn more, please visit any The Wash location or see them online at the3minutewash.com .

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com .

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com .

