Alco Plastics Automotive Supplier is acquired by Veteran Automotive Executive William L. Kozyra

DETROIT , July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alco Plastics Inc., a well-established Automotive Supplier of plastic injection molded components and assemblies has been acquired by global automotive executive William L. Kozyra, former CEO of TI Fluid Systems, it was announced today.

Kozyra will take charge of Alco Plastics based in Romeo, Michigan as Chairman effective immediately. The business acquisition closed on July 9 and financial terms on the private transaction are not being disclosed. Kozyra purchased the business from Dan Conway, the second-generation family owner of Alco, which was founded by his father Adrian Lee Conway in 1976.

"We are pleased and honored to become the new owners and operators of a high-quality and successful automotive supplier Alco Plastics. This is a great company that the Conways and their employees have built over the years. We will continue the Alco tradition of excellence in quality product, service and support of valued employees," said Kozyra.

Kozyra added that he intends to manage the business as a multi-generational "family-run" enterprise and announced that his son, 37-year-old William E. Kozyra II, will be the company's President and will run the day-to-day business operations. Like his father, William Kozyra II, has established an enterprising career in the automotive Industry, having worked for the past 18 years in various manufacturing, purchasing and logistics positions for OEM and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers.

"I'm pleased to have the Kozyra family be the new owners of Alco Plastics as they come well qualified to take over as I retire after 50 years of working with my father in this great business. To have this business continue as a father-son and valued employee enterprise is fantastic," said Dan Conway.

Kozyra, who retired last year as the CEO of TI Fluid Systems had also previously served as President North America for Continental AG. Kozyra helped lead the company's global growth with acquisitions of Motorola Automotive and Siemens Automotive and integrated the companies into the global German-based company's operations. Kozyra formed a new company shortly after his retirement from TI Fluid Systems, Model Craft Incorporated, which now serves as the parent and holding company to Alco Plastics.

Model Craft was also the name of his father's business back in the 1960's where Bill Kozyra started working at age nine. Model Craft was a family-owned producer of wood die models and patterns for the OEMs from 1961-1985.

Alco Plastics is a premier supplier of complex injection molded plastic components and assemblies of automotive interior and structural parts.

Media Advisory: Please see attached images of Chairman William Kozyra and President William Kozyra II. Photo credit: Alco Plastics, Inc. Release embargoed for publication until July 11, 2022.

View original content:

SOURCE Alco Plastics Inc.