Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions Broadens Scope of Acute and Chronic Pain Relief Treatments With Acquisition of Arizona-Based Pain Management Leader, Integrated Pain Consultants

MIAMI, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions announced today its acquisition of Arizona-based Integrated Pain Consultants (IPC), a pain management practice specializing in groundbreaking pain intervention treatments for acute and chronic pain.

A leader in pain intervention, IPC's four Phoenix-area clinics and two ambulatory surgery centers specialize in cutting-edge pain treatments for conditions involving the back, neck, joints, nerves, and spine. IPC clinics and centers comprise an expert team of pain specialists–many of whom are consistently awarded "Top Doctor" by Phoenix Magazine. At the forefront of pain relief treatments, IPC was founded in 2015 by double board-certified anesthesiologist and interventional pain management expert, Dr. Nikesh Seth, who will join Anodyne's leadership team as the healthcare network's Chief Medical Officer.

"Our team at IPC has worked diligently to take care of our patients and improve their pain through a comprehensive approach to pain management. Teaming up with Anodyne is a sensational opportunity, and will allow us to maximize our impact in our community. I am extremely excited to partner with Anodyne and its exceptional leadership to serve patients across Arizona and beyond." — Dr. Nikesh Seth, Founder, IPC

The acquisition of IPC reaffirms Anodyne's commitment to providing patients with extraordinary care led by exceptional doctors, and rounds out Anodyne's comprehensive suite of pain management and wellness services. "I'm excited to work closely with Dr. Nikesh Seth. At Anodyne we work hard to deliver best-in-class patient outcomes through integrated, multidisciplinary care. The providers at IPC bring with them an expertise in interventional pain treatments that broadens our scope of practice in an exciting way. This partnership expands our suite of services beyond any competitor of scale, allowing us to comprehensively address acute and chronic pain in both the mind and body." — Greg Simons, CEO, Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions

The first of its kind to bring traditional medicine, physical medicine, functional medicine, regenerative medicine, and mental and behavioral medicine under one roof, Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions is dedicated to providing patients with whole-body care—while avoiding surgery and invasive procedures. With the addition of IPC, Anodyne expands its footprint—making expert pain management and wellness care accessible to patients nationwide.

