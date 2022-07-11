Kathryn Brown Joins Pernod Ricard USA to Lead Content Strategy and Activations for In House Creative Agency, The Mix

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard USA, the U.S. unit of the world's second largest spirits and wine company, announced today the appointment of Kathryn Brown as Head of Content Strategy and Activation.

(PRNewswire)

In her new role, Brown will be responsible for The Mix, Pernod Ricard's in-house creative agency, focused on accelerating omnichannel personalization at scale and creating built-for-platform content across critical consumer and commerce touchpoints. Brown will be based in the New York City office.

Reporting directly to Kristen Colonna, Vice President, Marketing Accelerator, Brown joins Pernod Ricard USA with 20 years of experience most recently acting as Managing Director at BBDO Worldwide. She's worked with some of Omnicom's most sophisticated and integrated businesses including AT&T, Mars & FedEx to establish cross-channel marketing strategies and deliver campaigns that drive effectiveness, penetrate culture and change customer behavior.

"Kathryn's impressive career as a marketer and her deep understanding of the intersection of creative and media effectiveness will undoubtedly have a positive impact on unlocking insight led, highly engaging content that builds our brands and builds our business," said Colonna. "We're thrilled to have Kathryn join the Pernod Ricard USA team and further our ambition of delivering consumer and shopper experiences that accelerate our conversion and growth."

"I'm thrilled to be making the leap from the Agency world to Pernod Ricard USA," said Brown. "I was immediately drawn to the spirit of conviviality and the opportunity to work across an iconic set of brands to establish a culture of creative excellence and drive business results."

Beyond her core work at BBDO, Brown represented the agency on the board of MAKERS for more than two years and was committed to evolving the face of leadership both within and beyond the walls of the Agency.

For more information about Pernod Ricard USA, visit: https://www.pernod-ricard-usa.com/.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila , Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47 Gin, Plymouth Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Powers Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet; Jefferson's Bourbon, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA