Merck Manuals Details Four Things Everyone Should Know About Heatstroke

KENILWORTH, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime often means lots of outdoor activities that are good our health and wellbeing. But when the body gets too hot it can lead to a variety of heat-induced illnesses – the most serious of which is heatstroke. Heatstroke is very dangerous and can develop very quickly, which is why it's important to be able to recognize the signs – and actions you can take – if you or someone you know becomes overcome with heat.

In a new editorial on MerckManuals.com, Dr. Diane Birnbaumer, Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles and Senior Clinical Educator in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, shares four aspects of heatstroke to keep in mind this summer.

1. Heatstroke is a True Medical Emergency

Heatstroke occurs when the body can no longer get rid of the heat it absorbs. The key symptom to watch for is an altered mental state, says Birnbaumer, which may include sudden confusion or odd behavior. A person may have seizures or go into a coma. This is an emergency situation, and every minute counts. The person should get immediate medical attention. Even if they start to feel better, they still need to see a doctor.

2. Anyone Can Get Heatstroke

There's a misconception that relatively young, relatively healthy people aren't at risk for heatstroke, and that it can't happen unless it's extremely hot, says Birnbaumer. The reality is that heatstroke can affect anyone – young or old – including children.

3. Cooling is the #1 Treatment

If someone is disoriented and suffering from heatstroke, the first step should be to call 911. Then, do everything you can to cool that person off, says Birnbaumer. A few key actions to take:

Immediately seek air conditioning or shade

Remove clothing or excess layers. Simulate sweating by using cool towels or misting

Hydrate the person with cool water or other fluids

Medications designed to reduce temperatures from a fever should not be used to address heat illnesses.

4. Heatstroke Can be Prevented

Heatstroke is scary, but it can be prevented. If you know you're going to be in the heat or working up a sweat, a few precautions can go a long way in protecting yourself. Wear loose-fitting, light clothing that protects you from the sun without making you too hot. Drink a lot of fluids to start the day with a "full tank." If you cannot avoid being in the heat, try to take frequent breaks in a shaded area or even better, an air-conditioned room.

You can read more about heatstroke in Dr. Birnbaumer's editorial on MerckManuals.com.

