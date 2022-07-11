My Eyelab Opens New Store in Columbus Area

Franchise with Contemporary, Fun and Easy Approach Eye Care Will Serve Optical Needs of the Community at New Location

COLUMBUS, Ala., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab , a leading optical retailer offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, will open its newest location in Columbus area on July 11th. Located at 2105 Interstate Drive, Opelika, the new store marks My Eyelab's second location in Alabama.

My Eyelab logo (PRNewsfoto/Now Optics) (PRNewswire)

These franchisees have been opening and successfully running My Eyelab franchise stores since 2017.

Franchise owners Zain Attawala and Sagar Panjawani are looking forward to their first opening in the state. "Moving into the Columbus area with this new location will help us our growth in the state and provide optical services in an untapped market here," says Attawala.

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, My Eyelab is a retail brand of Now Optics, which also includes Stanton Optical. My Eyelab has led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors, to date the company has conducted more than 2 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer in the Columbus area. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has not hindered My Eyelab's success, as its telehealth technology minimizes the risk without compromising quality eye care.

On top of that, an assortment of over 1,000 eyeglass frames and top contact lens brands to fit both style and budgets allows consumers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style. For convenience, My Eyelab in Columbus area accepts both same day appointments and walk-ins for your eye exams and eyewear needs.

Hours for the new Columbus store are Monday – Saturday from 9AM-7PM. Sundays - Closed. For more information or to schedule an appointment go to www.myeyelab.com or call 334-569-6466.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 250 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #11 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2020. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

