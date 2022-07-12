Black-Focused Streamer Relaunches with Eyes On Cementing the Proliferation of Black Content

BlackOakTV, One of the Few Truly Black-Owned Streaming Platforms, Partners With Content Creators to Bring Black Viewers Unapologetically Black Content

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 75% of the 46 million Black people in the U.S. say they want more content that targets them, but recent studies show Black people are still underrepresented as both creators and leads in TV and film. This gap between the supply and demand for Black-focused content has resulted in Hollywood leaving $10 billion of value on the table by not addressing the demands of Black viewers.

BlackOakTV Logo (PRNewswire)

BlackOakTV continues to bet on Black culture by creating an equitable platform for indie talent while delivering unique, high-quality, character-driven content to its consumers.

BlackOakTV, a subscription video platform exclusively targeting Black viewers, relaunches this summer with the expressed-intent of filling that gap and fulfilling the needs of Black viewers looking for more content that reflects their lives and experiences. In a streaming era in which major platforms often pigeonhole Black content and creators, BlackOakTV is creating a destination where Black viewers can consume all-Black content, all the time.

In designing their future for streaming, Black founders Uzo Ometu and Iyanu Obidele created BlackOakTV for Black people, in partnership with Black creators. BlackOakTV offers one of the few truly Black-owned streaming services that's hosted on its own proprietary platform. In addition, the SVOD platform showcases enticing original TV and film content, a sleek design and user interface, and soon to come, community features that allow users to better engage with the platform's content and creators.

During the current streaming wars where every SVOD platform wants to come out on top, many companies are making tough economic decisions to cope with rising overhead costs. These financial cuts usually come at the expense of diversity initiatives and programming. While many SVOD platforms make cuts to their diversity teams, BlackOakTV continues to bet on Black culture by creating an equitable platform for indie talent while delivering unique, high-quality, character-driven content to its 20k and counting consumers.

As BlackOakTV seeks to differentiate itself in a crowded SVOD market where competition for content is fierce, the founders make a point to provide content creators with the opportunities to keep the rights to their intellectual property and opt for equity in lieu of cash compensation, if they so choose. With this rare approach to content acquisition, BlackOakTV has been able to partner with YouTube sensations like Dormtainment , Bigg Jah and Ayona the Artist , as well as with more traditional filmmakers and comedians like Shana A. Solomon and Barry Brewer .

When asked why consumers should join the BlackOakTV platform, founder Uzo Ometu says: "There are maybe a handful of Black creators that get the funding and autonomy to create the unapologetically Black shows they know their fans want to see. As a result, it's Black viewers that get shortchanged. In the long-run, we're creating a home for Black creators to get that backing, so that Black viewers can finally have a destination that gives them the characters and stories they want to watch."

Understanding the history and ups and downs of Black content in America, BlackOakTV aims to leverage streaming technology, partnership with Black creators, and the unparalleled engagement of Black consumers to make sure this era of Black creativity is not just another fad abused by mainstream media, but instead a time where quality Black content is here to stay for good.

To view exclusive and newly-released shows, like "First Dates" created by Talibah Newman and "Ms/Manage" created by Caralene Robinson , visit BlackOakTV or download the app today and sign up for a free trial on any device!

About BlackOakTV

BlackOakTV ( https://blackoak.tv ) is the emerging video streaming service exclusively focused on serving Black audiences. We make it easy for Black viewers to find, watch and engage with the Black content and creators that best reflect their lives and experiences. Launched in February of 2021, BlackOakTV has distributed 18 original Black shows ranging from dramas and sitcoms to stand-up specials and thrillers. You can watch any of our exclusive shows, or the many independent series and films available on the platform, via our website, mobile apps, Roku, AndroidTV or Amazon Firestick.

About Uzo Ometu, CEO & Founder

Uzo Ometu is an aspiring media & technology mogul, intent on bringing more Black voices into the forefront by leveraging his experience in journalism, entertainment, and technology. Currently, he's doing just that through his new venture, BlackOakTV, a subscription video platform super-serving black audiences. Prior to starting his latest venture, he worked at YouTube, where he helped with YouTube's efforts to partner with the greater media industry by acquiring content from media companies large and small. Prior to that role, while still at Google, he served as a consultant for digital media agencies and as a liaison between some of Google's Product and Sales teams in the Media & Technology Solutions organization. Before YouTube and Google, Uzo got his technical and marketing credentials working at a digital media agency, Morpheus Media, where he led audience development efforts for media brands, including ESPN, ABC News, and The Economist. He concurrently operated his own blog network, which consisted primarily of sports news and features that he was able to churn out by leveraging his earlier roles as a producer and journalist at CBS, ESPN and Inc. Magazine.

