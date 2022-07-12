Providence Homes Launches New Website to Enhance the Customer Experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Homes, Jacksonville's leader in energy-efficient construction, recently launched a new interactive and informative website, myprovidencehome.com, to better serve the needs of its clients when making a home-buying decision.

The interactive “House as a System” page on the new myprovidencehome.com site allows users to see how the Energy Star program affects the home and how the home runs more efficiently, quietly and healthily. (PRNewswire)

"Homebuyers are savvy," said Sean Junker, President and COO at Providence Homes. "By the time they contact us, they are well researched and deep into the selection process. Our web presence now provides anyone looking to buy a home with the resources and tools they need to get a better understanding of the possibilities that a new Providence home offers."

The site gives home buyers the ability to search available homes based on the criteria that matter to them, including lot type (wooded, lakefront or cul-de-sac) and size, available spaces (bonus room, dining room, loft, study, and/or three-car garage. The ability to filter homes based on their energy-efficiency status (ENERGY STAR®, Indoor airPlus or Zero Energy Ready).

Visitors to the site can also find homes that are available for quick move in. The site contains photos of the homes under construction and model homes, allowing potential clients to see the colors and finishes used and walkthrough videos. When viewing the listings, community maps are available to help buyers see where the homesite is in the community and the view from the home. When looking at quick-move-in homes, there is simple navigation for properties "you may be interested in" that show similarly-priced options in the neighborhood.

The new myprovidencehome.com has resources to help buyers understand the specifics of the various ENERGY STAR programs and certifications. There's now an FAQ page for people with Energy Star questions. The interactive "House as a System" page allows users to see how the Energy Star program affects the home and how the home runs more efficiently, quietly and healthily.

About Providence Homes | myprovidencehome.com

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Providence Homes is committed to providing the highest standards of residential construction in northeast Florida. As one of Jacksonville's only 100-percent ENERGY STAR® Certified home builders, Providence Homes pledges to make a difference in the industry by building every home with the same detail and commitment to excellence as they would with their own. Since becoming an ENERGY STAR® partner, Providence Homes has built more than 1,900 ENERGY STAR® homes helping Jacksonville families save more than $7 million in energy bills.

