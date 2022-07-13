Assisted Living Locators National Team Gears Up For Walk To End Alzheimer's

Walk to End Alzheimer's is World's Largest Event Dedicated to Alzheimer's Care, Support and Research

PHOENIX, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a National Team member of the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®, is gearing up to support the world's largest event dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. As a nationwide senior placement and referral service, the company annually enlists its 140 franchisees to help raise funds in their communities to fight Alzheimer's.

Assisted Living Locators is proud to support the Alzheimer's Association," said Angela Olea, RN Assisted Living Locators CEO. "Franchisees have begun forming community teams and raising funds for Walks across the country."

Metro Detroit franchisee Carolyn Marengere and San Gabriel Valley, CA franchisee LeeAnn Allman are serving as National Walk Team co-captains for Assisted Living Locators. "Because of the nature of our services, we are eager to walk in solidarity with the Alzheimer's Association," explained Marengere. "Our senior care advisors are on the front lines, providing much-needed support services to individuals living with Alzheimer's and educating their caregivers. We see the impact this disease has on families and are dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research."

Allman stated that in addition to raising funds in local communities, Assisted Living Locators dementia care certified advisors are also on a mission to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia and "debunk" myths and stereotypes associated with these diagnoses. She also noted that Assisted Living Locators is the first nationwide senior placement service to achieve system-wide dementia care-certification to help families affected by Alzheimer's find at no cost, the most appropriate assisted living, or memory care options available in their local community. "We are making a positive difference every day by finding facilities that are best suited for these individuals," she added.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias.

To join Assisted Living Locators' Walk to End Alzheimer's team, visit www.alz.org/assistedlivinglocators. If have questions about dementia care, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

