Dr. Yeral Patel, Founder of YouvaMD, Launches Signature Skin Care Product

Accomplished Family Medicine Physician and Functional Medicine Practitioner, Dr. Yeral Patel, launches signature skin care product under YouvaMD, "All I Need Serum," available exclusively online

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Respected Orange County physician, Dr. Yeral Patel, has served patients through Kaiser Permanente for nearly a decade. Known for her tailored treatment protocols and her empowering philosophy, Dr. Patel has moved on to the next phase of her career in proprietary skincare. Inspired to defy the ordinary, Dr. Patel embarked on a mission to develop YouvaMD's first product, "All You Need Serum," during the height of the pandemic. Focused on creating an inclusive serum that is free of toxins, full of pure ingredients, and effective for all skin types, Dr. Patel began to carefully test a wide range of powerhouse ingredients. Curating a signature blend, mainly consisting of Coenzyme Q10, Hyaluronic Acid, Natural Adaptogens, Non-Irritating Retinol Alternative, Peptides, UVA and UVB, Stabilized forms of Vitamins C and E, and Hemp Seed Oil, "All I Need Serum" was born. As an all-in-one product, the innovative serum rejuvenates, hydrates, protects, and repairs while always being formulated without fragrances or dyes, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic ingredients. Learn more HERE.

Like so many of us on the hunt for the perfect recipe to perfect our skin, Dr. Patel recognized how confusing it can be to sort through ingredients, create regimens, compare product reviews, and beyond. Her mission was to create a solution for men and women that would elevate their skin to a new level with simplicity. Read what clients have to say about their experience with "All I Need Serum" HERE.

"Have you ever wished you could have access to the one skin care product that would transform your skin and simplify your regimen? Me too. So I created it - for you and me." –Dr. Yeral Patel

About YouvaMD:

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Yeral Patel, a board certified family medicine, anti-aging, and regenerative medicine doctor, YouvaMD was created to bring transformative skincare products to market. Following her passion for skincare, and channeling her extensive medical background, Dr. Patel is committed to creating products that are free of toxins and full of pure ingredients. Dr. Patel's expertise has been featured by the Washington Post, Authority Magazine, and Women's Health Magazine, showcasing her ingenuity and foresight in the skincare industry. More: YouvaMD.com

Media Contact:

