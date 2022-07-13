Edison Interactive Wins 2022 Colorado Companies to Watch Award

DENVER, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive, a leading content management system for connected devices, was named a winner of the 2022 Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW), making the prestigious list for the first time since the company's 2016 founding. With 2,863 percent revenue growth over a recent three year period, this honor acknowledges Edison's drive, excellence and success within the technology industry. CCTW recognizes high-performing second-stage companies across Colorado for their performance in the marketplace, innovative products, unique processes and philanthropic actions. CCTW winners collectively make a $5.8 billion economic impact on Colorado's economy, driving monumental revenue and providing high-quality jobs.

"We are proud to be a Colorado-based company and are thankful CCTW celebrates innovative companies in this beautiful state. As a Colorado native, I can't imagine a better place to call home and really value the work-life balance that Colorado has to offer," said Edison Interactive CEO and CoFounder Jeremy Ostermiller.

More than 1,000 Colorado companies are nominated for the CCTW honor annually and just 50 make the final roster. It is among Edison's rapidly growing list of accomplishments, including having been named #144 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

"CCTW's time-honored and rigorous judging process has revealed Colorado's most visionary, innovative and successful second-stage companies. These companies employ approximately 30% of our state's talent and have made a $595M impact on Colorado's economy," remarked Kim Woodworth, Executive Director of the Economic Development Council of Colorado and CCTW's 2022 Board Chair. "A more resounding impact is the amount of investment they've given back to Colorado's non-profits serving our local communities."

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in hotels and beyond.

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf cars, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and beyond. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more, visit www.edisoninteractive.com .

