Hotel M's Co. Ltd in Kyoto chooses Sabre technology to drive inbound tourism as Japan prepares to relax travel restrictions for international visitors

Sabre Hospitality's SynXis® platform to power Hotel M's Co. Ltd's distribution strategy as it focuses on international recovery

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, and SINGAPORE and KYOTO, Japan, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new agreement with Hotel M's Co. Ltd in Kyoto, Japan, to help the chain to grow geographic reach and attract international travelers as Japan eases border restrictions.

Japan has been steadily relaxing travel restrictions since March ahead of a wider-scale re-opening to foreign visitors. To prepare for, and capture, the expected influx of tourism, Hotel M's Co. Ltd has inked a new technology agreement with Sabre. The deal will enable the chain to put its inventory in front of hundreds of thousands of travel agents globally across all major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) through Sabre Hospitality's innovative SynXis platform.

"We want more people to know about Kyoto and to love the city as much as we do, and we want all of our guests to come back again and again," said Kohei Otsuki, president, Hotel M's Co. Ltd. "Our philosophy when it comes to true hospitality is to look outside of services that are traditionally thought of as within the bounds of the hotel. We think about the entire city as a hotel. So, it's vital to us to have a technology partner who will enable us to expand our geographic reach while sharing a forward-thinking vision of hospitality retailing that goes beyond the hotel room."

Just as Sabre has advanced its technological transformation during the pandemic, Hotel M's has taken time to rethink its own growth strategy. Established in 2014, the chain has 16 hotels across Kyoto city, opening one close to Kyoto Station during the pandemic in anticipation of future inbound tourists. With 1,274 hotel rooms currently, the chain has selected Sabre technology to help advance its expansion strategy and revenue growth.

"Our Sabre recovery data clearly shows that as soon as borders re-open and markets open up, there's an influx of inbound and outbound tourism, so we expect that as soon as it is possible to travel to Japan, there will be a huge demand to do so," said Frank Trampert, senior vice president and global managing director of Community Sales, Sabre Hospitality. "It's essential hoteliers have the right technological tools to put their offers in front of global markets, and we're very excited to be working with Hotel M's to enable them to capture and create future travel demand at this key moment for Japanese tourism."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Hotel M's Co. Ltd

Hotel M's was established in Kyoto in 2014, making use of the design and design capabilities cultivated as the parent design office. We operate 16 hotels and 1274 rooms in Kyoto city, which are particular about the design of details.

A hotel full of luxury and playfulness with the theme of "fusion of design and comfort" in a convenient location within walking distance from the station. We provide high-quality Kyoto-like hospitality to customers all over the world.

As a hotel born and raised in Kyoto, we value regional connections and are working to revitalize the entire city of Kyoto.

