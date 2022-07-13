Kichler Lighting Introduces New Lifestyle-Inspired Ceiling Fan Collections

Designs feature the latest in art deco, traditional, cottagecore and industrial styles

SOLON, Ohio, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kichler Lighting LLC, a leader in innovative lighting and ceiling fans, breezes ahead with sophisticated, lifestyle-inspired additions to its ceiling fan line. With nine new families and 33 SKUs, skillfully crafted designs bring comfort and beauty to match any décor and space.

Inspired by an Art Deco silver serving set, the 56-Inch Icon ceiling fan from Kichler Lighting comforts and illuminates in style. Icon is one of nine new Kichler ceiling fan collections. (PRNewswire)

"Our new lines give homeowners and designers the character-defining elements they want, along with the performance they need," said Scott Williams, product manager, Kichler ceiling fans. "From cottagecore to modern industrial, Kichler's ceiling fans go far beyond functional to deliver trend-forward designs that transform indoor and outdoor living areas."

Kichler Lighting's latest on-trend collections include:

Icon – Icon's clean shapes, stepped cutlines and soft curves pull you in to this elegant collection. Drawing inspiration from the classic details of an art deco silver serving set, exquisite Brushed Natural Brass accents complete this intriguingly gorgeous fixture, available in Satin Black with Black blades or Brushed Natural Brass with White blades. With room-filling LED light in Etched Cased Opal glass, a 56" blade span and optimal airflow from a whisper quiet, energy-efficient DC motor, this piece is true to its name – it's not just a ceiling fan, it's an icon.

Vinea – Geometry and symmetry come to life in the Vinea collection. A refined, sophisticated fan with authentic art deco elements, Vinea gives you luxurious comfort in a retro style. Its glamorous Brushed Natural Brass, Brushed Stainless Steel and Satin Black finish options, with reversible Black and Walnut 52" blades, confirm its elegance. A lovely Etched Cased Opal glass diffuser encases its integrated LED light. This style does more than elevate a space – it transforms it.

Salvo – Taking cues from the warehouse-inspired aesthetic of modern industrial design, Salvo makes an impression. Clean, curved rods create connection points from the top of its body to its 56" blades. Select from the Satin Black finish with Natural Brass detail and Black blades or a White finish with Brushed Nickel accents and White blades. Beautiful, ambient LED light emanates through Etched Cased Opal glass for year-round comfort – in style.

Guardian – With a nod to the simplicity of classic industrial fans, this collection is ideal for your modern space. Guardian creates a stylish focal point with knurled fittings that hold each blade in place and its gorgeous Etched Cased Opal glass diffuser that encases the integrated LED light to illuminate any room in a style that keeps history alive and on-trend. Guardian is available in a White finish with Silver blades and Brushed Nickel accents, Satin Black with Natural Brass blades and accents, or Brushed Stainless Steel finish and accents with Black blades.

Tide

– The Tide collection marries hints of ornamental details and inspiration from the traditional architectural corbel – the decorative ceiling canopy creates an updated fixture

s

that epitomizes cosmopolitan elegance. Tide brings grace and ambience to any space with versatile finishes in Brushed Nickel with Silver blades, Olde Bronze with Weathered Medium Oak blades, Satin Black with Black blades, and White with White blades. It brightens indoor and outdoor spaces with its 52" blade sweep and LED light in Etched Cased Opal glass. Models are available in damp-rated for high-humidity, covered spaces or

to withstand wet-rated weather conditions, plus combat the effects of certain environmental factors such as saltwater spray and UV rays.

Tranquil – Casual, yet elegant, fine lines and rich hues make this collection stand out. Inspired by the graduated ribbing of a vintage table lamp, Tranquil gives you both serenity and comfort in timeless finishes, including Brushed Nickel with Silver blades, Olde Bronze with Weathered Medium Oak blades, Satin Black with Black blades and White with White blades. Tranquil's 56" blade sweep and LED light filtering Etched Cased Opal glass deliver breeze and style for use inside or out. A damp-rated model for high-humidity, covered spaces is available or a Weather+ version to withstand wet-rated weather conditions, plus combat the effects of certain environmental factors such as saltwater spray and UV rays.

Crescent – Redefining the traditional, the Crescent collection features silhouettes and ornate decorative details reminiscent of an antique Greek Calyx Krater vessel. Brushed Nickel or Olde Bronze with Gold Highlights finishes accent the decorative detailing that adorns the body and blade irons, complementing reversible 56" blades in Walnut or Cherry. With its beautiful Etched Cased Opal glass and perfect touch of LED light, Crescent comforts you with a grace all its own.

Rise – Ornate, luxurious, and classic, the 60" Rise will change how you view ceiling fans. Influenced by an artisanal wallpaper design, this ceiling fan is simply elegant. Finishes in Brushed Nickel or Olde Bronze with Gold Highlights, create the perfect foundation for rich colored, reversible blades in Walnut or Cherry. With LED illumination through an exquisite Etched Cased Opal glass diffuser and optimal airflow from a whisper quiet, energy-efficient DC motor, Rise is the perfect statement piece for large spaces.

Humble – The 60" Humble ceiling fan exudes an elegance born from simplicity. With blade irons inspired by organic scrollwork and wire frame details, Humble stays true to uncomplicated beauty. Choices include Character Bronze finish with Black blades, Anvil Iron with Antique Gray blades or White with Warm Maple blades, creating a harmonious backdrop for LED illumination through Etched Cased Opal glass.

For more information about Kichler Lighting's new ceiling fan collections, visit https://www.kichler.com/products/ceiling-fans/

