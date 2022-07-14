Altos Labs Announces Skip Virgin as Chief Medical Officer and Head of the Altos Institute of Medicine

Herbert "Skip" Virgin will lead work on translatability of scientific discoveries and translation to new medicines in collaboration with the three Institutes of Science at Altos

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altos Labs (Altos) today announced that Herbert "Skip" Virgin, MD, PhD, will join the company as Chief Medical Officer and Head of the Altos Institute of Medicine, effective September 1, 2022. In his role, Dr. Virgin will lead work on the translatability of scientific discoveries and the translation to transformative medicines in collaboration with the company's three Institutes of Science with the aim to restore cell health and reverse disease.

"Skip is a devoted, innovative scientist with an exceptional background in translational medicine, making him an ideal fit for Altos as we seek to reverse disease, injury, and disabilities using new approaches," said Altos Chief Scientist and Founder Rick Klausner. "As we unravel the deep biology of cellular rejuvenation programming, we also need to develop the means of translating that new understanding into medicines. We are honored that Skip has agreed to take on this challenge by leading the Altos Institute of Medicine."

Dr. Virgin currently serves as Executive Vice President, Research and Chief Scientific Officer at Vir Biotechnology, where he directed a team of more than 150 scientists focused on immune approaches to prevention and treatment of severe infectious disease. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Pathology and Immunology at Washington University School of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

"Altos is home to some of the most accomplished scientists in the fields of cell health and cellular rejuvenation programming, and I am excited by the opportunity to lead the Institute of Medicine to help translate this knowledge into transformative medicines," said Dr. Virgin. "Over my career, I've repeatedly encountered one of science's great mysteries: how and why different individuals facing the same disease experience widely variable severity and recovery. Understanding this process at the cellular level – and realizing the potential of that understanding to benefit humanity – is one of many reasons I decided to join Altos to support its efforts to harness cellular resilience."

Dr. Virgin has previously served as the Edward Mallinckrodt Professor and Chair of the Department of Pathology and Immunology at Washington University School of Medicine, the Director and Principal Investigator of the NIH-funded Midwest Regional Center of Excellence for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases Research, and Director and Principal Investigator of an NIH-funded Center for Excellence in Translational Research. He is also an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences.

He holds AB, MD and PhD degrees from Harvard University and Harvard Medical School and trained clinically at Brigham and Women's Hospital and at Barnes Hospital.

