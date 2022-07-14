BEQUANT launches new widgets to provide traders with real-time data provided by IntoTheBlock

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEQUANT, the digital asset prime brokerage and exchange, is pleased to announce new metric widgets on the BEQUANT Prime Brokerage platform to help traders make more informed trading decisions with real-time data provided by IntoTheBlock.

These widgets will be under the new Analytics tab on BEQUANT's proprietary platform and accessible without logging in to a BEQUANT account for a limited time here - https://my.bequant.pro/analytics.html.



Users will be able to look at a number of metrics across 14+ integrated exchanges for both BTC and ETH. Data will be available in 24 hour change, 7 day change and 30 day change views. The data feed is provided by IntoTheBlock.

These widgets will give you the following information:

Perpetual Volumes by exchange (Perpetual Derivatives)

Funding rate (Perpetual Derivatives)

Open Interest (Perpetual Derivatives)

Basis (Perpetual Derivatives) / Contango/Backwardation Basis (Futures)

Netflows (Exchange On-chain Flows)

Top Traded Pairs/Pools (DeFi)

Exchange-Onchain Market Depth

Bid-Ask spreads

Average Transaction Fee

Hash Rate

Volatility

Twitter Sentiment

Bitcoin Correlations to other coins/tokens

Sergiu Frasineanu, Chief Operating Officer at BEQUANT, commented: "Our research and product teams have worked closely with our clients and the IntoTheBlock team to produce the most useful and insightful analytics for institutional and professional traders. Clients now have fast and efficient tools at their fingertips to understand the state of the crypto market, directly on our portal.

"We hope this new offering will be useful to our clients and provide vital trading information to them to make more informed trading decisions each and every day."

BEQUANT

BEQUANT is where traditional investing meets cryptocurrency - a one stop solution for professional digital asset investors and institutions.

BEQUANT's breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody and fund administration, all enhanced by a market leading institutional trading platform providing low-latency trading, liquidity and direct market access for investors across 13+ CeFi exchanges and two brand new DeFi protocols.

The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

https://bequant.pro

