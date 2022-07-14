KaiNexus Customers Pass $5B in Total Impact

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KaiNexus (www.kainexus.com), the leading continuous improvement and Lean software company, recently passed $5 Billion in total financial impact.

(PRNewsfoto/KaiNexus) (PRNewswire)

"Passing $5B in total financial impact would not have been possible without all the customers that KaiNexus is lucky enough to partner with on this journey to spread continuous improvement," said Greg Jacobson, KaiNexus CEO and Co-Founder.

KaiNexus supports companies varying in size and industry. With KaiNexus, organizations receive anywhere from 2-10x the number of improvements from their employees, and the average improvement managed in KaiNexus has an impact of about $15,000. KaiNexus provides advanced reporting solutions that enable people to see KPIs and the aggregate impact of improvement work across their organization, arming themselves with the data they need to assess their improvement culture's health.

"1 in 3 improvements has a financial impact. KaiNexus customers understand that these metrics play a direct role in ensuring the success of the business, and they strive to achieve the highest possible level of safety, satisfaction, and quality," states Greg Jacobson.

About KaiNexus

KaiNexus (www.kainexus.com) is a rapidly growing software company with offices in Austin, Texas, and Dallas, Texas. KaiNexus empowers leading organizations in every industry to engage more people in improvement for an accelerated rate of change and maximum impact. With software that provides unprecedented visibility and standardization, KaiNexus is revolutionizing how the world captures, implements, measures, and spreads improvement at scale.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KaiNexus