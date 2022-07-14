Powin Announces $135M Growth Equity Investment from GIC, Trilantic Energy Partners North America, and Energy Impact Partners

Investment will provide significant capital in support of Powin's continued growth and international expansion

GIC joins existing investors, Trilantic North America and Energy Impact Partners

Investment extends Powin's leadership position in grid-scale energy storage

Investment comes on the heels of the recent strategic equity funding from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation (Samsung Ventures).



PORTLAND, Ore., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Powin LLC (Powin) , a global leader in energy storage solutions, announced a $135 million growth equity investment led by GIC, Singapore's Sovereign Wealth Fund (GIC) , with participation from existing lead investors Trilantic Energy Partners North America (Trilantic North America) and Energy Impact Partners (EIP) . The partnership and investment epitomize Powin's mission to lead the sustainable transformation and decentralization of the world's outdated electrical grids.

"We are grateful for this investment from GIC, Trilantic North America, and EIP. We appreciate the vote of confidence and believe that it demonstrates both the market leadership position of our business and our customers' trust in us to change the way they generate, transmit, and distribute electricity," said Geoff Brown, CEO of Powin. "We look forward to using this investment to empower utilities, IPPs, and other businesses to ensure that no energy is left to waste as we work to mitigate climate change."

Energy storage technology is set to play a pivotal role in the transformation of electrical grids and global decarbonization due to the rapid expansion of renewable energy. The investment will scale Powin's global manufacturing, further develop its suite of products, and support its relationship with international suppliers.

A Rapidly Growing 10 Gigawatt-hour Energy Storage Business

Powin has grown rapidly in recent years, building out a 10 gigawatt-hour energy storage business despite supply chain disruptions, an uncertain regulatory environment, and the rising cost of capital.

This growth has been fueled by Powin's differentiated manufacturing approach, innovative software, and supply chain expertise, enabling them to efficiently deliver the safe, intelligent energy storage systems customers need to reduce project risk and increase project revenues.

"Grid-scale energy storage is crucial if we hope to accelerate the world's transition to a new energy economy – and Powin's reputation as a leading, technology-forward energy storage platform has helped to cement its position at the forefront of this generational market trend," said Glenn Jacobson, Chairman of Powin Board of Directors and Managing Partner of Greenbelt Capital Partners. "We are excited to have GIC and Samsung Ventures join as partners in this investment, and support Powin as it continues to use its platform to accelerate adoption of the fundamental structural changes in how energy is produced, stored, and consumed."

Evercore served as financial advisor to Powin for the transaction and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to GIC in relation to the transaction.

About Powin, LLC (Powin):

Powin is a global leader in the design and manufacture of safe and scalable energy storage solutions. Our innovative and cost-effective hardware and software are revolutionizing the way energy is generated, transmitted, and distributed, helping the world achieve decarbonization objectives. Powin has delivered over 2,500 MWh of BESS in 12 states and eight countries and has a contracted pipeline to supply over 10,000 MWh of energy storage systems globally over the next two years. To learn more, please visit www.powin.com .

About Trilantic North America / Greenbelt Capital Partners

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. ("Trilantic North America") is a middle market private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America focuses on investments in the business services and consumer sectors. Greenbelt Capital Partners is a growth-focused middle-market private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments ranging from late-stage growth equity to private equity to infrastructure development across the energy sector. The Greenbelt investment team recently spun out of Trilantic North America and continues to serve as advisors to Trilantic North America and its managed funds. The senior team at Greenbelt has committed approximately $4.6 billion of equity capital to multiple portfolio companies and consummated more than $58 billion of M&A and financings in over 210 transactions across the portfolio. For more information, visit www.greenbeltcapital.com .

About GIC:

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to secure Singapore's financial future. As the manager of Singapore's foreign reserves, GIC takes a long-term, disciplined approach to investing, and is uniquely positioned across a wide range of asset classes and active strategies globally. These include equities, fixed income, real estate, private equity, venture capital, and infrastructure. The firm's long-term approach, multi-asset capabilities, and global connectivity enable them to be an investor of choice. GIC seeks to add meaningful value to our investments. Headquartered in Singapore, GIC has a global talent force of over 1,800 people in 10 key financial cities and has investments in over 40 countries. Further information is available at https://www.gic.com.sg

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP) is a global venture capital firm leading the transition to a sustainable future. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and the world's most forward-looking energy and industrial companies to advance innovation. With over $2.5 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally across venture, growth, credit, and infrastructure – and has a team of nearly 70 professionals based in its offices in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Palm Beach, London, Cologne, and Oslo. For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com .

