Single-Family Leasing Opportunities Debut at Resort-Style Community on the Eastern Shore

TRAPPE, Md., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Single-family homes for lease are available now at Lakeside at Trappe in the amenity-filled community's Lakeside Run collection, which is managed by the award-winning Allen & Rocks management team.

A rendering of a streetscape at Lakeside at Trappe. (PRNewswire)

Lakeside at Trappe is a new home community bringing adventure to the Eastern Shore with a portfolio of planned amenities. Those who secure a lease now can move in this fall. New Brookfield Residential homes will be available to purchase later this year.

Following the widespread shift to remote work, Lakeside at Trappe caters to those who are looking to relocate away from larger cities. The spacious homes, outdoor recreation and amenities redefine daily living by allowing residents to work, live and play all in one place.

The initial selection of homes for lease is vast — over a dozen home designs with townhomes and single-family homes featuring traditional and main-level living floorplans. Plus, Lakeside Run homes will be professionally maintained by Allen & Rocks, so residents will be able to spend more time taking advantage of on-site amenities.

Lakeside at Trappe will offer an immersive resort experience. Initial amenities will include a pool, sports courts, a dog park, walking trails and green spaces. Upon completion, the community will also boast a lake, clubhouse, retail and more.

Leasing at Lakeside Run offers a unique alternative for living, promising residents less pressure and more financial security. "Many shoppers find leasing their preferred way to live. It makes a quality home and lifestyle possible without the financial commitment of purchasing. In life, things happen, and the flexibility of leasing allows residents to remain nimble," says Bob Turner, VP of Allen & Rocks.

The community's location in Trappe, Maryland is within commuting distance of Washington, D.C., and just a few hours from Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey. Residents will also have easy access to Route 50, the Bay Bridge, and beach destinations in Maryland and Delaware.

About Lakeside Run and Allen & Rocks

Allen & Rocks and Brookfield Residential have partnered to reinvent modern community living that lets residents maximize their daily lives at Lakeside at Trappe. Lakeside Run is the collection of new homes for lease at the community. These homes will be professionally managed by Allen & Rocks, an award-winning property management team committed to creating quality multifamily communities supported by exceptional services. Further information is available at AllenandRocks.com and LakesideRun.com .

Contact: Bob Turner

Phone: 703.556.4000

Email: rturner@rocksco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allen & Rocks, Inc.