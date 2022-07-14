Sun East Recognizes Local Students and Teachers with Service Awards

ASTON, Pa., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun East Federal Credit Union annually recognizes several local students in the community who embody the organization's philosophy of "People Helping People." The recipients are selected from schools which hold a charter membership with Sun East, and who've made a positive impact through their volunteerism within the last year. Sun East is proud to announce the 2022 recipients – each received a certificate of service and a monetary award.

High school recipients:

Jacob Maiale, Chichester High School

Katelyn Gehrman, Springfield High School

Emily Washkalavitch, Oxford Area High School

Mattie Kyler, The Christian Academy

Nicole Buscaglia, Sun Valley High School

College students:

Courtney Wolf, Holy Family University

Dariana Troilo, Neumann University

Sun East Federal Credit Union Member Award:

Emma Stewart, West Chester University

Victoria Clayton, West Chester University

K-8 grade recipient:

Kayla Stewart, Holy Family Regional Catholic School

Educational award - recognizing adult literacy programs:

Melis May Sagay, Delaware County Literacy Council

Sun East Federal Credit Union Employee Award:

Allison Walters, Sun Valley High School

Madison Corbett, MOT Charter School

"It is so gratifying to see our philosophy of 'people helping people' carried out by students in our community; and it's our honor to recognize their efforts and encourage them to continue to be role models for others," said Terri Lannon, Senior Director, Community Outreach for Sun East.

"Best Teacher Under the Sun" Award

Each year Sun East also awards local educators who consistently fosters an empowering learning environment for their students. The Best Teacher Under the Sun award recognizes outstanding achievements of teachers who – through their innovative and nurturing programs - inspire students to challenge themselves beyond the norm.

The award application is open to all educators who teach in schools that are part of the credit union's charter membership program. School administrators, faculty, parents, and students can nominate teachers. The awards committee at Sun East selects one winning teacher from each category of elementary, middle, and high school levels. Recipients receive $500, and their respective school also receives a $500 contribution.

Congratulations to the 2022 award winners:

Gabby Trofa, Pennell Elementary School

Suzanne Swoyer, Sharon Hill School

Jill Bednar, Sun Valley High School

To date, Sun East has distributed approximately $295,000 in student and teacher awards since 2003. For more information or to apply for the 2023 awards, go to: www.suneast.org/site/about_scholarship.php.

Sun East Federal Credit Union, founded in 1949, is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution offering savings, borrowing, investing, and virtual banking needs to 50,000 + members, over 1,250 employers, and multiple other organizations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. Sun East has over $820 million in assets with branches throughout the Tri-State area, nationwide ATM access, online and mobile banking. For more information, call 877-5-SUNEAST or visit www.suneast.org.

