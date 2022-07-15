AEROSOLES SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ORLY TO EXPAND INTO MEN'S

AEROSOLES TO INTRODUCE MEN'S SLIPPER'S, MEN'S AND LADIES FLIP FLOPS, MEN'S SOCKS AND ROLLER SKATES FOR MEN, WOMEN AND YOUTH

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROSOLES, the leading global footwear brand established in 1987 and recently acquired by American Exchange Group, known for its innovative technology and superior comfort, today announced it has signed a new licensing agreement for the distribution of men's slippers, men's and ladies flip flops, hanging footwear, men's socks and roller skates for men, women and youth. Aerosoles has partnered with Orly Corporation, the leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear and accessories for women, men and children for over 40 years.

Aerosoles (PRNewswire)

This new collection of men's slippers, socks, men's, and ladies flip flops and roller skates offers a fresh and contemporary feel with comfort at their core to complement the brand's assortment of classic women's styles. The first collections are scheduled to be launched in summer 2023 and will be available at Nordstrom, Macy's and other major department and specialty stores to follow. Retail price points for men's and ladies flip flops, socks and slippers range from $20- $50 and roller skates range from $80 - $150.

"This is an exciting time for Aerosoles and we are thrilled to be working with one of the best-in-class companies to further provide a comprehensive product offering to our consumers. As a global lifestyle brand, we are committed to showcasing a cohesive retail presentation, with a wide variety of products for men, women and youth. This is the first licensing partner we have signed since the acquisition and we look forward to partnering with Orly to utilize their expertise, capabilities and expand our consumer base," said Alen Mamrout, President and CEO of American Exchange Group.

"Our newly established partnership with Orly aligns perfectly with our strategy to leverage our brand pillars of comfort and technology into additional licensed categories. Our proprietary technology is what has positioned Aerosoles as a leader in the comfort space for decades and will continue to evolve and expand to our licensed categories. This will remain as the trademark that makes our products so unique," said Steve Velasquez, Chief Strategy Officer of American Exchange Group.

"My goal is to create and build new licensing partnerships and continue to propel the Aerosoles brand forward by developing and expanding into exciting, new product categories. I am looking forward to partnering with the team at Orly to offer comfortable and stylish hanging footwear options to our male consumers, flip-flops to women, and drive our brand DNA into the niche market of roller skates!" said Cynthia Nixon, Vice President, Licensing & Brand Development at American Exchange Group.

"Orly is thrilled to include Aerosoles into our diverse portfolio of brands. Our company has a longstanding history of private branding for comfort driven products, so we are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with an internationally recognized brand like Aerosoles, known for their comfort, style and innovation. Our main mission is to consistently deliver trend right and comfortable designs to our customers. To further build our business, we will leverage our brand equity, dominant position in fashion-forward footwear, and industry-leading design team expand upon Aerosoles' style and offerings," said Albert Antebi, Founder/CEO of Orly.

Flynn Collective served as Aerosoles' agent and TSG Brands served as Orly's agent.

About Aerosoles

Aerosoles is a leading global footwear company delivering high quality products with both fashion and performance to customers in over 40 countries around the world.

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for our proprietary brands, custom private label brands and exclusive licensed brands, including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

Aerosoles (PRNewswire)

