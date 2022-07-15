CLARINS LAUNCHES NATIONAL DAY OF MASKING

#NATIONALDAYOFMASKING

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- French luxury skincarebrand Clarins has joined forces with beauty expert Kathleen Jennings to officially declare July 16th, National Day of Masking. Commencing each year on July 16th, the holiday will serve as a source of inspiration that celebrates and encourages the act of normalizing self-care by wearing your skincare mask of choice—mark the holiday by sharing your favorite skincare mask and tagging #NationalDayofMasking.

As a former attorney and a mother of three, Texas-based beauty guru Kathleen Jennings has asserted her expertise and know-how within the vast world of beauty and all-things skincare. Having cultivated a loyal online presence and social following, the skincare enthusiast and face mask aficionado has amassed an engaged beauty community. Daily she provides in-depth product reviews, tutorials, and promotions by offering an honest, unfiltered approach to beauty and skincare. Jennings has a unique daily dialogue with her engaged social community, reposting followers who tag HER while wearing beauty products they purchase based on her reviews. To drive home the mission of normalizing self-care and wearing your favorite skincare mask during everyday activities, Jennings, in partnership with Clarins, is proud to announce National Day of Masking.

Jennings' "Holy Grail" beauty product is the Clarins V-Facial Intensive Wrap (better known as the Clarins Depuffing Mask to her online community), praising it's incredible facial depuffing effect. "Whenever I find a product like the Clarins Depuffing Mask, and it actually delivers on its claims, it's like hallelujah! I want to make it a point to share it with the rest of the beauty and skincare world," says Jennings. This award-winning mask is instantly recognizable on social media due to the cream-mousse mask's beard-like appearance which targets key depuffing zones below the eyes and above the neck to combat skin issues brought on by stress, heat, and hormonal changes. This innovative plant-based formula includes Beautyberry & Ginger extracts as well as Horse Chestnut Escin, relieves puffiness and visibly refine facial features, and Lady's Mantle and Alchemilla extracts promote a radiant, even skin tone.

The social media facial de-puffing movement—spearheaded by Jennings—has transformed the Clarins V-Facial Intensive Wrap into a top seller for the brand, and is its #1 seller at Sephora. To celebrate and fulfill Jennings's 2021 birthday wish, Clarins is marking her birthday as #NationalDayofMasking. To engage both the brand and Jennings's social communities, Clarins will be hosting product giveaways on social media and encouraging all to post wearing a skincare mask on July 16th, tagging #NationalDayofMasking. This July 16th, Clarins will offer a 20% discount on all Clarins skincare masks clarinsusa.com and Sephora.com will offer 20% off V-Facial Intensive.

About Kathleen Jennings

Kathleen Jennings (@kathleenjenningsbeauty) is a former attorney, mother of three, and self-proclaimed skincare fanatic. Kathleen founded the BeautyNow app for booking beauty appointments, assets of which were acquired by Groupon, Inc. in 2016. Today her site KathleenJenningsBeauty.com and social media handles @kathleenjenningsbeauty (Instagram, TikTok) chronicle her devotion to skincare masking (particularly #carpoolmasking) and honest reviews about beauty products and services.

About Clarins

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. More than 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in phytochemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women, abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2023. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral by using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include Pur Projet (more than 525,000 trees planted to date), Plastic Odyssey (a three-year expedition across three continents with 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution), and FEED (more than 38 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2022).

