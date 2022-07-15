The University of Arizona Global Campus Offers Six Full-Program Scholarships to Temple College Scholars Beginning July 18, 2022

UAGC Sponsors Full-Program Scholarships for Temple College Alumni, Faculty, and Staff

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is launching a new scholarship program on July 18, 2022, providing an opportunity for six Temple College scholars to receive a full-program scholarship to pursue a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree at UAGC.

UACG Horizontal Logo (PRNewsfoto/University of Arizona Global Campus) (PRNewswire)

"The investment UAGC is making will have life-changing impact on the scholars." ~`Temple College President Christy Ponce

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Temple College, and the opportunities it will offer six deserving Temple College alumni, faculty, and staff," UAGC President Paul Pastorek said. "We look forward to welcoming the scholarship recipients to the UAGC family and helping them continue their educational journey."

In appreciation of its partnership with Temple College, the University of Arizona Global Campus encourages Temple College alumni and current Temple College faculty and staff to apply for these scholarship opportunities toward a degree offered in programs* through the UAGC Forbes School of Business and Technology® or the College of Arts and Sciences.

The available UAGC-Temple College Partnership Scholarships are:

Four UAGC full-program scholarships for Temple College Alumni

Two UAGC full-program scholarships for Temple College Faculty and Staff

Visit the UAGC – Temple College Partnerships Scholarships page to apply. The application deadline is September 7, 2022. Recipients will be announced October 31, 2022.

Any applicants not selected for a UAGC-Temple College Partnership Scholarship may be eligible to save up to $6,450 per year on tuition towards a bachelor's degree** through the UAGC – Temple College Academic Partnership. Substantial tuition and fee savings are also available at the master's and doctoral levels† through the UAGC-Temple College partnership.

"We are grateful to the University of Arizona Global Campus for extending this generous scholarship opportunity to our family of scholars," Temple College President Christy Ponce said. "The investment UAGC is making through these scholarships will likely have a life-changing impact on the scholars and a ripple effect on their families and communities. I look forward to joining the UAGC team in celebrating the awardees on the next step of their academic journey."

Alumni scholarship recipients can pursue bachelor's degree programs, while faculty and staff may pursue bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees. UAGC has 50+ programs, including these seamless transfer pathways with Temple College, which give students an opportunity to earn up to 90-credit hours at community college tuition rates on programs such as:

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 27,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

About Temple College

Temple College is a comprehensive community college offering an array of educational opportunities. Founded in 1926, Temple College has enjoyed an excellent academic reputation for more than 90 years, is nationally recognized for excellence in its programs from the visual and performing arts to competitive athletics, and has become one of the premier institutions in the state for education and training of health care providers. The faculty and staff are committed to providing exceptional quality instruction. For more information visit www.templejc.edu.

*Certain degree programs may not be available in all states.

**$6,450 is bachelor's tuition savings based on completing 30 credits per calendar year. Savings will be prorated if students complete less than 30 credits per calendar year.

†Savings on tuition and fees available to those who qualify. Benefits vary by degree level

