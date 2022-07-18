M&T Bank Names Dominique Goss Executive Director of M&T Charitable Foundation

Corporate giving leader will ensure foundation supports all M&T communities,focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank has appointed Dominique Goss to the new role of executive director of the M&T Charitable Foundation. She will steer the bank's corporate giving strategy and ensure the foundation's community impact remains inclusive, equitable and diverse throughout its 12-state footprint.

As its new executive director, Goss will oversee management for the daily operations of the M&T Charitable Foundation, including strategic direction, program development, operations, financial management, talent development and community relations. She will report to Mike Keegan, M&T Bank's senior executive vice president and head of community banking, and be based in Buffalo.

Goss, who joined M&T on July 6, spent the past four years as senior group manager for corporate citizenship at TD Bank's charitable foundation, where she was responsible for aligning the bank's corporate giving goals to its broader strategic priorities and deploying $26 million in charitable investments and sponsorships from Maine to Florida. Before that, Goss served as charitable relationship manager and community relations manager for TD from 2013 to 2018.

"Dominique is a progressive philanthropic leader whose extensive experience in community development and charitable grants administration will help refine the way we think about corporate citizenship," Keegan said. "Her passion and commitment to underserved communities will play an instrumental role in how the M&T Charitable Foundation operates and supports our communities throughout the bank's Northeast and mid-Atlantic footprint."

Established in 1993, the M&T Charitable Foundation supports thousands of nonprofit organizations focused on improving the quality of life for M&T's customers, employees and neighbors in the communities the bank serves. The foundation offers financial support and other resources to a diverse range of organizations, including those that represent civic affairs, human services, education, arts and culture and health care.

The work of the M&T Charitable Foundation is conducted by regional committees comprised of M&T employees who live and work in those communities. The regional committees make local funding decisions that help ensure the bank's philanthropy addresses specific community needs. Local decision-making is a cornerstone of M&T's community bank model and distinguishes the bank among other corporate givers.

In 2021, M&T and the M&T Charitable Foundation together donated $33.9 million to more than 3,000 nonprofit organizations. Over the past decade, M&T and the M&T Charitable Foundation contributed nearly $300 million to more than 7,500 nonprofit organizations.

"M&T's commitment to the communities it serves is remarkable and inspires me to help strengthen the bank's mission to make a difference in people's lives through the work of the M&T Charitable Foundation," Goss said. "I look forward to the opportunities to build upon the many strong partnerships M&T has with its community partners to further elevate the bank's philanthropic impact and fully realize its corporate citizenship."

Goss replaces Shelley Drake as the foundation's strategic leader. Drake, who also served as the bank's Western New York regional president, retired in March 2022 after a 50-year career with M&T.

Goss graduated Temple University with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 2008 and earned an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2018. She serves on the boards of the Nonprofit Repositioning Fund, Greater Philadelphia Community Alliance and Mural Arts Advocates. Goss also is a 2019-2020 Connecting Leaders Fellow with the Association for Black Foundation Executives and founding partner of the Philadelphia Black Giving Circle.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com .

© 2022 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

