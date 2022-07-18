NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company") would like to remind investors that the Company will be hosting its upcoming Investor Day on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Registration is currently open for the event, offering both in-person and virtual attendance options.

Reminder: Creatd to host Investor Day on Thursday, July 21, 2022 (PRNewswire)

The Investor Day will feature a presentation from management and include a preview of the soon-to-be released Vocal app, as well as a discussion of the Company's previously announced $40MM Rights Offering.

Commented Creatd Executive Chairman and Founder Jeremy Frommer, "Our team has worked tirelessly to synthesize our story. The Rights Offering is our most important financing since our Uplisting to the Nasdaq in September, 2020. I am looking forward to meeting with so many past, current, and future shareholders at the in-person event at our New York corporate office."

To register to attend Creatd's 2022 Investor Day, please visit the following link and fill in the requested details: https://creatd.com/investor-day-2022 . Once registered, you will be notified when the presentation goes live at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Those interested in being considered for in-person attendance may fill in the request form, found here . The in-person event will take place at Creatd's headquarters in downtown New York City. Due to event capacity, seats will be limited.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company dedicated to unlocking creativity for creators, brands, and consumers. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.