Verra Mobility Expands Toll and Violation Management Solutions in Europe with New Partner Agreements

Enhances toll, violation management and clean air zone compliance solutions for rental, fleets and issuing authorities

MESA, Ariz., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today it is continuing to expand its European operations with new contract wins, partnerships and strategic memberships to further solve complex challenges for rental, fleet and issuing authorities operating within Europe's evolving transportation infrastructure.

Verra Mobility (PRNewsfoto/Verra Mobility) (PRNewswire)

As European tollways migrate to cashless collection and municipalities expand air quality initiatives, fleets and agencies are turning to Verra Mobility's solutions to address toll interoperability, payments and vehicle violation compliance requirements.

Recent European customer agreements, partnerships and memberships include:

Road User Charges Violation Management Contract

Verra Mobility was awarded a contract by the UK Department for Transport's National Highways to recover unpaid road user charges and applicable penalties for the free-flow Dartford-Thurrock River Crossing, where the liable person resides outside the United Kingdom. Verra Mobility's proven software technology and violation management services have become increasingly popular in regions with significant cross-border travel to ensure fees are recovered from drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who utilize this vital road network in the UK.

Clean Air Zone Violation Management Partnership

Verra Mobility entered a partnership with the Joint Air Quality Unit (JAQU), a joint initiative of the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Department for Transport (DfT). In this partnership Verra Mobility will supply technical information for non-UK registered vehicles, enabling Clean Air Zone (CAZ) authorities to issue penalties for non-compliant vehicles entering from outside the UK.

Association of Electronic Toll and Interoperable Services (AETIS)

Verra Mobility was approved as a member of AETIS, a non-profit representing 18 EETS (European Electronic Toll Service) providers across the European Union. AETIS convenes often to align on regulatory positions and advocate for the industry. Membership in AETIS supports Verra Mobility in its goal to contribute to a responsible and efficient framework for all electronic tolling in Europe.

"These partner agreements are a critical next step as we expand our European footprint in tolling services and violation management," said Tsjerk-Friso Roelfzema, general manager Europe, Verra Mobility. "Verra Mobility makes road travel in Europe more seamless and connected by providing toll solutions to our global rental car partners. We are also excited to further enhance our violation management solutions for clean air zone compliance and recovering unpaid road user charges."

The company's proprietary software technology is helping customers adapt and shift to cashless and automated tolling while solving complex payments and compliance challenges of automated tolling, new road usage charging and congestion programs and other vehicle-based costs.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Verra Mobility's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as "hope," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Verra Mobility, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Verra Mobility's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Verra Mobility's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information

We periodically provide information for investors on our corporate website, www.verramobility.com, and our investor relations website, ir.verramobility.com.

We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Relations: Investor Relations: Eric Krantz Mark Zindler eric.krantz@verramobility.com mark.zindler@verramobility.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verra Mobility