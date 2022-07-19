AXA XL announces new cyber insurance roles and regional management appointments in the US

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help keep pace with continuously changing technology risks, a very dynamic cyber insurance market, and continued demand for cyber insurance protection, AXA XL's cyber insurance business announced the creation of two new roles and several regional underwriting management appointments.

Rachel Rossini has assumed a new role as Product Manager for Cyber and Technology E&O, and Vern Suckerman is stepping into to the newly created role of U.S. Head of Complex Accounts.

According to Jeremy Gittler, AXA XL's head of cyber insurance in the Americas, "As digital threats grow more sophisticated and malicious, we keep enhancing our underwriting approach to help our clients manage cyber risks. These new roles will help us direct more focus on our growth strategy and find innovative ways to address our clients' more complicated cyber & tech E&O risks."

In her new role, Rachel will lead our go-to-market strategy in the US cyber insurance market. After graduating Villanova University, Rachel began her insurance industry career in 2014 as a graduate trainee at Hiscox quickly gravitating to cyber underwriting. She joined AXA XL in 2018, most recently serving as Cyber Underwriting Manager for AXA XL's West Zone, out of Los Angeles.

In this role, Vern will apply his nearly 20 years of cyber insurance, and 30 years of E&O underwriting experience and take the lead on underwriting accounts with the most complex cyber and E&O exposures and build appropriate insurance program structures. Joining AXA in 2012, Vern has spent more than a decade helping build AXA XL's cyber insurance business. He is a graduate of Illinois State University, and he holds an RPLU designation.

"Our market leadership is the result of our strong bench of cyber underwriting talent," noted Jeremy. "As Rachel and Vern take on these new roles, we're pleased to announce some well-earned regional management promotions and to welcome back a former team member."

Greg Chambers has been promoted to assume Vern's former role as Underwriting Manager for AXA XL's Central Zone. Greg brings nearly 20 years of insurance brokering and underwriting experience to his new role. He will be responsible for managing and underwriting both new and renewal business throughout the Central part of the U.S. Greg joined AXA XL in 2015 after tenure as a broker with Marsh and an underwriter with CNA. He is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University.

Adam Jaffer has rejoined AXA XL to assume the role of Underwriting Manager for AXA XL's West Zone, assuming the role formerly held by Rachel. Adam returned to AXA XL after a brief tenure with Corvus. Adam previously spent five years with AXA XL's cyber team. He began his career as an IT technician before applying his IT knowledge to cyber underwriting. He graduated from St. John's University.

Erik Barnes has been promoted to Underwriting Manager for the Northeast. Erik began his underwriting career at Ironshore before joining AXA XL in 2018. He began his insurance career in Major Accounts support at Conner Strong & Buckelew in Philadelphia. Erik earned his undergraduate degree in Risk Management and Insurance from Temple University's Fox School of Business.

